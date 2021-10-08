5 Budget Smartphones to Consider Buying in October 2021

There are a lot of options available in the market for budget smartphones and it is even hard to differentiate new ones from old ones. This article is just a list of a few newly launched budget smartphones that you can consider buying in October 2021.

Just to make things clear, all of the phones below have around 50MP camera lens as their main sensor, that is just a gimmick.

A higher number of megapixels don’t actually mean that the Camera Lens would have that good outcome. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has only a 12 MP camera lens. It all comes to the Quality of the lens.

You’ll only get slightly better images from Redmi 10 and none other in the list below. Also, the list below is randomly ordered. It is entirely up to you to decide which one best suits your needs.

Redmi 10 (PKR 31,499/-)

Another big name in the ‘Budget’ Smartphones category is Redmi 10. It offers attractive specs for consumers who want to have a good phone at an ‘almost’ affordable price. Its 6.5 inches FHD Doted Display is vivid and colorful and provides a good experience while gaming or watching movies or videos. The triple rear-camera setup comprises of a 50MP main sensor, enriched by an 8MP Ultra Wide sensor, and a 2MP Depth Sensor, along with a flash. While its front camera can take 8MP Selfies.

Data security is ensured by a fingerprint reader that works flawlessly, while its 5,000 mAh battery delivers significant power for usage. The MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core chipset is the latest and quite powerful chipset for budget phones and it delivers decent performance and is efficient enough to provide you a decent battery life, a full day of heavy use. The 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM is quite good to fill in the users’ requirements. Redmi is doing really good in this price segment by providing quality, decent specs, and better software experience.

Oppo A54 (PKR 29,999/-)

If you are an Oppo fan then this one is for you. It has a capable processor, the MediaTek Helio P35, which offers decent performance. Other than that, you’ll get 4GBs of RAM and 128GB of storage has a dedicated microSD card to add 256GB extra, which is great to have. There’s a dual-camera setup, a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor and an LED flash. To be clear, in this price range, do not expect any phone in the list to do wonders in the camera department. The selfie sensor on the front is 16MP. The visual experience is quite good due to its 6.51 inches Full HD+ resolution, while your data is strongly protected, due to a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There’s a 5000 MAh battery in the phone which is pretty standard and more than enough even for heavy users.

Infinix HOT 10S (PKR 25,499/-)

Infinix recently has launched the HOT 10s. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 which is a decent gaming processor. Backed up with a long last battery of 6000 mAh.

The cameras on this device are okay and aren’t something to write stories about. It gets the job done and you’ll be able to take pictures that will go well on social media, nothing more. It has a 48MP Triple Camera setup and has a mediocre night mode. The 2MP Ultra-Wide lens is there but do not expect wonders from that lens either. Also, there’s a 2MP depth sensor to create that bokeh effect. The 8MP selfie camera lets you record videos and takes pictures and you can use it for video calling as well.

Other specifications include 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage & 6.78-inches HD+ display. We like that it came with a rare fingerprint sensor and it works well. It is available in four colors – Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave.

Tecno Pova 2 (PKR 28,999/-)

Tecno has introduced the Pova 2 smartphone, priced at PKR 28,999/-. This device is bought for its high-end processor and camera as the price offered is quite high. There is a 48MP Triple camera, featuring a 2MP Depth sensor and a wide-angle lens too. You’ll find an 8MP front camera and a huge 6.9-inch IPS HD display.

The robust 7,000 mAh battery makes it a good choice for gamers as it provides a long-lasting battery backup. But, phones should have good battery optimization, otherwise, these specs are just numbers. There is a MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core processor which is enough for gamers to play games for hours at medium graphic settings. You’ll find a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage setup which is decent considering the price of the phone.

Realme c25 (PKR 26,999/-)

Realme c25 comes with a price range of PKR 26,999/-. There’s a Mediatek Helio G70 Octa-Core chipset which is slightly older than the ones mentioned above. There’s a triple-camera setup 48MP primary sensor and only a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Ultra-Wide Lens and an LED flash. The selfie sensor on the front is 8MP. The visual experience is quite good due to its 6.5 inches IPS LCD display, while your data is strongly protected, due to a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Powered by a 6,000 mAh fast-charging battery, while the Android 11 Operating System is also an attractive feature.

