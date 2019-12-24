As women empowerment is a hyped-up topic nowadays, I present you The 5 Most Influential Women Of The World In 2019. This list has been officially generated by Forbes and embraced by Wikipedia but I will top it up with a brief introduction to all these inspirational women of the world in 2019 that none other has to offer. Let’s get straight to it!

1.Angela Merkel

Born on 17 July 1954, Angela Merkel is now aged 65. She has been listed on the top as the most influential women in the world in 2019 since 2006 with the exception of 2010. She was Germany’s first female chancellor and is currently the Chancellor of Germany. Merkel has been widely described as the de facto leader of the European Union, the most powerful woman in the world, and “leader of the free world”. She holds great political stance and wisdom to guide her country through storms and even admired and embraced internationally for her wisdom and political sense.

2.Christine Lagarde

Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde was born on 1 January 1956. She is a French politician and lawyer serving as President of the European Central Bank, since November 2019. She has proved herself in the field of law and politics and has been a part of several different international organizations and NGOs. She is an economist and a well-suited lady for any task a man cannot do!

3. Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Patricia Pelosi was born on 26th March,1940. She is an American Democratic Party politician serving as the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since January 2019. And has the honour to be the first woman in U.S. history to hold this position. One of her greatest achievements in America’s view is that she helped alter the impeachment proceedings against President Bush due to the Iraq issues. She is a social activist, working for human rights all around the globe and a great woman to adore.

4.Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen was born on 8 October 1958. She is a German politician and the current President of the European Commission since 1 December 2019. She has been serving the cabinet of Angela Merkel since a while and she has been doing that well. Ursula is one tough lady and is more towards armed politics of the state. Other than that Ursula is a social-activist and a charming personality.

5. Mary Barra

Mary Teresa Barra was born on December 24, 1961. is the chairperson and CEO of General Motors Company commonly referred to as General Motors (GM). She is the first female CEO of a major automaker company and holds this position since 15th January 2014. She has been presented several awards for her excellence and efficiency. Barra is also the fourth elected woman for the board of Disney.

A huge shout out to all these beautiful and yet super talented women who are the preachers of women empowerment through their untiring efforts. These women are living legends, telling the world that women have no boundaries of excelling in any and every field of their interest!