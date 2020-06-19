Smartphones today are an essential gadget that one owns and truly has a world inside it. Be it social media, communication, or just office work, etc. With ever-evolving consumer demands, the options are so many that one often gets consumed with so many technical specifications of a device and needs. OPPO recently launched OPPO F15, which is great on style and performance. The device is an amalgamation of design and innovation, and of course, is packaged at an amazing price point of PKR 44,999.

5 reasons that make OPPO F15 an all-time HIT!

Here, we are listing down all the reasons, which makes it a compelling buy! So wait no further and scroll down further!

Lightning Fast Speed:

The lightning-fast processor of the OPPO F15 enables the user to perform tasks at a much faster pace. This means that day-to-day tasks are not a problem, especially when paired with 8GB RAM + 128GB built-in space allowing the user to fit the world in their palms. Game Boost 2.0 provides a smooth gaming experience. Whether it’s PUBG or Tekken, conquer new levels and unleash pure performance, which examines latency and control issues, as well as touch control and refreshes rates to deliver a smoother performance.

Camera for Perfect Pictures:

Famous for its cameras, OPPO F15 is also equipped with the best you can get in that price range. Taking perfect photos is not impossible with the OPPO F15. It features a 48MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Macro Quad Camera enabling you to play your perspective. The 48MP sensor that uses 4-in-1-pixel combination technology to deliver sharp images with more detail, specifically in low light conditions. Its 199-degree ultra-wide-angle lets you fit in everything so that you no longer have to squeeze in things. Battery

The smartphones available in this price range pack around 3000 mAh of battery. OPPO F15 is comparatively at an advantage here with its 4000 mAh battery allowing users to charge on-the-go. With two hours of talk in a five-minute charge or 50% in 30 minutes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and a 4000mAh3 big battery will keep you going all day long.

Endless Fun in 2 Colour options:

With its sleek and ultra-thin design, you can feel the lightness in your hand. With a one-handed ergonomic grip, OPPO F15 packs the best F Series features in a thin and light design. The OPPO F15 is an eye-candy smartphone coming in two colours, Lightening Black, and Unicorn White. A simple touch on the In-Display Fingerprint Scanner 3.0 unlocks it in 0.32s, opening up your world to limitless possibilities.