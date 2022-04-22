5 Reasons Why to Choose a vivo Smartphone

It’s no secret that technology has become an important factor in a country’s growth and expansion. The world has never been closer to each other than it is now, thanks to smartphone technology, which has bridged the communication gap both within and across borders. Smartphone technology has been rapidly advancing in Pakistan, and it has paved the way for leading smartphone brands to provide consumers with the most cutting-edge advancements. In such a competitive industry, firms are continuously introducing new features and designs in order to make a mark in the market.

One company that has emerged as a frontrunner in this competition is vivo, a leading worldwide smartphone brand. Every year, the brand displays its innovations in the Y, V, and X series segments. The brand has built a reputation for its camera system over the years. Users frequently choose a vivo smartphone for a variety of reasons, including the brand’s numerous camera features. Here’s how vivo has developed a strong connection with the Pakistani audience and become a fan favorite.

5 Reasons to Choose a vivo smartphone

Camera

Vivo has recently released a number of smartphones with a variety of camera systems to choose from, depending on the user’s needs. For example, with its V21 Series, the company introduced Optical Image Stabilization in the front camera, which ensures that images are always steady, crisp, and sharp. In addition, the V series smartphones, especially the most recent vivo V23 Series, have mastered the art of night photography for consumers to enjoy. The X series segment of vivo has been gaining popularity around the world for its superb photographic skills. The brand has maintained its strategic cooperation with ZEISS, a global leader in optical technology, to conduct extensive research into advanced camera systems. The Y series, which is known for its affordable price tag, has also shown promising camera technology. For example, the vivo Y53s has a 64MP rear camera, while the vivo Y33s has a greater 50 MP main camera.

Design

vivo has always stressed that its products are the result of extensive market research. Customers’ needs are at the heart of the brand’s innovation. According to vivo’s research, Pakistanis prefer a slim, light smartphone with a good-looking back over one that bulges out. With so many devices lined up for its comfy hand-held feel, vivo decided to go one step further and surprise customers with even more. With its Color Changing Fluorite AG Design on the rear cover of the vivo V23 5G, the brand has redefined smartphone design with the industry’s first color-changing glass. The rear cover of the phone swiftly changes colour from pale gold to bluish green when exposed to sunshine. The Fluorite AG Glass shines brightly on the phone, giving it a stunning appearance.

Performance

Before we get too far away from design, one thing to note about vivo is that the company has effectively added a large battery to its smartphone while not allowing the addition to affect the overall performance of the phone. The vivo Y21T and Y15s, both with a 5000mAh battery, are excellent examples of the company’s accomplishments. Fast charging capabilities are supported by devices such as the V23 Series, X70 Pro, and Y33T, among others, allowing consumers to quickly charge their smartphones. Furthermore, vivo’s Extended RAM functionality provides for smoother smartphone operation. vivo makes use of the additional ROM space on the device to act like RAM. The capability allows users to quickly switch between applications and play games without screen freezing.

Innovation

The company has stated that it prefers to keep innovation exciting for customers so that they can benefit from newer technologies. The V1 Chip, a fully tailored integrated circuit chip specialized for imaging and video applications with cutting-edge visual quality, was recently launched by the brand. It was a watershed moment for the corporation, as it was the company’s first foray into independent R&D and chip design. In addition, vivo introduced Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 in 2021 with the vivo X60 Pro and 60X Hyper Zoom with the vivo X70 Pro in the X series. In addition, vivo has been delivering 5G technology in the region, with the goal of providing local users with the most cutting-edge technology available to improve their experience. It is also heavily investing in 5G connection in order to achieve the level of product realisation and deliver this technology into users’ hands.

Service to Customers

While vivo is becoming more well-known for its technological capabilities, it’s also vital to note that the company’s customer service has been lauded by many in Pakistan. The brand has provided a wide range of services at 16 locations across Pakistan. Furthermore, on the 21st of every month, the company celebrates vivo Service Day, during which customers can receive free after-sales services such as free cleaning and disinfection, free system recovery & software upgrade, 1 Hour flash repair, and free maintenance without labour cost, and free protective stickers.

In addition, vivo provides “Refreshment Service” for the customers in its official service centres. The company has also introduced another unique experience called “Enjoying Toy Service.” In this service, handheld fidget toys have been placed throughout the facility so that clients can simply select and use them while waiting for repairs.

