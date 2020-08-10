Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series was launched with a bang. The $1000+ flagship devices were most-awaited, and people were expecting something good from these devices. Thought Note 20 Ultra delivers all the features that one can expect from a flagship device, but you will have to pay $1300 for its base model. On the other hand, its vanilla model i.e. Note 20 offers lackluster features with starting price of $999; The $999 price tag forces us to analyze whether the device is really worth paying for? With Note 20, it seems that Korean company Samsung has lost its direction, and it seems that it needs to reevaluate what it really wants to deliver. In this blog, we have jotted down 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 problems, which negates the $999 Price Tag.

I have analyzed each and every feature of both the devices- Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and there is no doubt that Samsung had tried its level best to provide people with amazing features (applicable only to Note 20 Ultra) even during the lockdown when everything was upside down. I have even reviewed all the features, and there was nothing wrong with them until the company announced the starting price of $999 of the device, which doesn’t justify the features provided.

Here are the amazing features of the device:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Problems

However, despite these features, the company couldn’t justify the price tag of Note 20. Here are the issues associated with the device:

Samsung Wants Your $999 and, in return, will give you Plastic Back. On the other hand, flagship devices that are already available in the market are offering the Gorilla Glass 6. Note 20 comes with a full HD screen. This is totally unacceptable considering there are a lot of other cheaper flagships comes with 2K screens. Galaxy S20 series is the best example. The device has 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM, and there is no SD card. So there is no extendable storage. Samsung has strangely decided to use Gorilla glass 5 on front screen of Note 20. Last year’s Note 10 had Gorilla Glass 6. Nowadays, in the latest devices, the screen refresh rate is 90 HZ and 120 HZ, but in Note 20, the company has provided only a 60 HZ screen refresh rate.

The company should have realized that it is launching an extremely flagship and costly device, so at least they should have coped up with the market when it comes to introducing features. In my opinion, the overall outlook of the device is great, but when paying $999 for this device, there are better options to consider which are already available in the market.