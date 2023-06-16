5 Things You Must Know About Next-Gen Smartphone Processors

With the advancement of technology, the next generation of smartphone processors vows even greater performance, efficiency, and advanced features. During Arm Tech Day 2023, a set of new CPU cores covering high-performance and low-power use cases were unveiled along with its fifth-generation GPU together with ray tracing graphics support. So, let’s discuss the important need-to-knows about all this cutting-edge technology.

Things You Need To Know About Next-Gen Smartphone Processors

Goodbye 32-Bit Architecture

As a part of the technological advancements, the shift from 32-bit processors to 64-bit processors has become more dominant. The industry has been slowly moving towards 64-bit architecture due to its numerous advantages. The benefits of 64-bit architecture include increased memory capacity, improved performance, and better compatibility with modern software and applications. Therefore, it is true that there will probably be no new 32-bit processors in the future.

It is a huge software implication indeed. The new Arm processors are all 64-bit-only, including the little cores. The point worth mentioning here is that there won’t be a 32-bit revision of any of these cores. All the latest Arm cores are built on the latest ARMv9.2 architecture. Let me tell you that any chip that uses them cannot mix in with 32-bit capable cores. The point is that all future high-end smartphone chipsets and Arm SoCs in other segments, like laptops, will all be 64-bit only.

64-bit processors allow for a larger addressable memory space for more RAM effectively. This is especially important for resource-intensive tasks, such as gaming, video editing, and running complex software applications. The larger memory capacity provided by 64-bit processors allows improved multitasking and allows gadgets to handle more data simultaneously. In addition to that, these 64-bit processors will enhance performance capabilities.

No Throttling Back Due To Big Cores

Next-generation smartphone processors are definitely anticipated to come with big cores that are designed to provide high performance without throttling back. Let me tell you that throttling is a process in which a machine reduces its performance to control overheating and manage power consumption.

Three new CPU cores started the actual hardware announcements. Let me tell you that these follow from 2022’s Cortex-X3, A-715, and A510 cores that powered several flagship chipsets, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

powerhouse Cortex-X4

mid-tier Cortex-A720

energy-efficient Cortex-A520

It is quite clear from the above reports that this year includes an average of 14% more performance for a 3.4GHz Cortex-X4 over a typical 3.25GHz X3 found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 when corresponding single-threaded workloads on the same manufacturing node. There is a 40% reduction in power consumption for the same performance as far as Cortex-X3 is concerned.

However, improvements in semiconductor technology and chip design are allowing smartphone manufacturers to develop processors with more efficient heat dissipation and power management capabilities. It will be allowing big cores to maintain their performance without significant throttling.