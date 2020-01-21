Pakistani cinema has never been stable when it comes to Bollywood movies due to Indo-Pak tensions. However, such restriction paved the way for the Lollywood to generate sufficient revenue. As people have started showing immense interest in Lollywood movies because of its high-quality content and cinematography, there’s hope that we can see yet another promising year for Pakistani Cinema. You should not miss these 5 upcoming Pakistani movie trailers in 2020.

2019 was a one-year Roller Coaster, Pakistani films were allowed to shine in the spotlight. The ban triggered an increase in the box office’s revenue streams. Sherdil, Superstar, Baaji and Parey Hut Love were the biggest hits of the year that stood out.

From new directorial projects and acting debuts to stalwarts coming back to the cinema screens, here are all the Pakistani movies that await us next year …

5 Upcoming Pakistani Movie Trailers you should not miss

Ishrat Made in China

The 2006 hit TV show Ishrat Baji is coming back as a feature film. Originally aired on Aag TV some ten years ago, Ishraj Baji was known for his satirical narrative. The plot revolved around the eponymous hero, whose name for its gender-neutrality became the object of ridicule.

Mohib Mirza will show magic in debut directorial film ‘Ishrat: Made in Chine’. Starring, Sara Loren. Shamoon Abbasi, Nayyar Ijaz, Ali Kazmi, Sanam Saeed and Pakistani Ace fashion designer Hassan Shehryar Yasin (HSY). HSY will perform the role of villain in this movie and we cant wait to see the other side of HSY.

The Legend of Maula Jutt

One of the most anticipated upcoming Pakistani movie directed and written by Bilal Lashari, under the Encyclomedia banner. It is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt featuring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik. The Legend of Maula Jatt ‘, the magnum opus by director Bilal Lashari that has been making headlines since it was released in 2014.

The unprecedented buzz was mainly due to his ensemble cast, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick. The Legend of Maula Jatt is a Pakistani Punjabi language action drama film. The film’s release date had been scheduled for Eid al-Fitr, June 2019, but it waves.

Kahay dil Jidhar

Singer/actor Junaid Khan is making his debut with Laal Kabootar star Masha Pasha as the lead actor in a forthcoming film. The movie is called Kahay Dil Jidhar. The film was directed by established TVC director Jalal Rumi. Fresh from Laal Kabootar’s success and his subsequent selection as the official entry of Pakistan to the 92nd Academy Awards, Mansha Pasha is all set to take the lead.

Jugnu

Despite the break of five years, the filmmaker will now be back on silver screens as his last film, Moor, was released back in 2015. Jami is back this time as a producer with the film Jugnu. Last year Jugnu’s teaser was released and then a lot of controversies emerged that revolved around the film. But the film is now looking to release soon after waiting for more than a year. The film Jugnu starring Babar Zardari, Shahjahan Narejo, Kulsoom Aftab, Meesum Naqvi, and others. The Sufi folk-rock band “The Sketches” composes music.

Quaid –e- Azam Zindabad

The team of Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza has always been one to watch out for each year and 2020 will be no different. The pair is all set to have two movies going on floors that will drop this year. While the title of one is Fat Man–which sounds as confusing to us as it does to you, the other is Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which we believe will take rise in the box office.

Quaid e Azam Zindabad, which follows the story of a notorious policeman, will star Fahad Mustafa as the protagonist, according to recent reports. “Fahad plays the character of a cop,” Nabeel confirmed in his recent interview. Fahad previously starred in several films including Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, Actor In Law, and Load Wedding, directed and produced by Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza.

An exciting 2020

The year ahead promises to deliver 42 Pakistani movies that will surely generate a lot of buzz at the box office.