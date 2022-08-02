5 Ways To Save Battery Life On Android Phones In 2022

Smartphones have become an important part of our lives in this modern era. We use these gadgets everywhere every time. The frequent use of smartphones requires frequent charging as well. Most of Android smartphones out there in the market come with good battery backup but unfortunately, they don’t have endless battery life. So, if you are struggling to save battery life on your handsets. Don’t worry. I am going to jot down 5 ways that will help to save battery life on your Android Phones in 2022.

Tips To Save Battery Health On Android Phones in 2022

If your handset is running out of gas before you go to bed, you’ve got a few options to fill the tank. Let’s discuss them one by one.

1. Optimize your battery usage

Nowadays, most of Samsung devices come with a new feature that automatically optimizes your battery usage. This handy tool closes any apps running in the background and checks if you’re running any apps that use up too much battery power. It optimizes your battery once per day by default. However, you can also do that manually to ensure that you are saving the battery life.

2. Black wallpaper save battery life

It is a strange fact but true. Black wallpaper has the ability to save battery life of your Android smartphones. We all know that most smartphones in the market come with AMOLED screens. These screens are capable of only illuminating the colored pixels. The black pixels are unlit, so the fact is that the more black pixels you have the less power is needed to light them up.

3. Turn off automatic brightness

Automatic Brightness is a useful feature but it drains the battery. The fact is that automatic brightness is usually way brighter than what you really need. So, it is quite better to manually set the brightness to a level other than selecting the auto option. Select a low but comfortable level and bump it up when necessary. It is one of the best ways to save battery life because the displays of smartphones are one of the biggest battery suckers.

4. Control apps refresh frequency

The next way to save battery life on Android Smartphones is to control the refresh frequency of some apps. Most Apps usually check for new emails and other data in the background and update frequently to fetch new information. This whole process of frequent background fetching of data drains your battery fast. So, by controlling the refresh frequency you can surely save battery.

5. You don’t need to be connected 24/7 To the Internet

Don’t connect to the internet 24/7. It will increase your data usage and will also drain the battery. So, it the best to use the internet when needed, otherwise, turn it off during your sleep hours and office hours.

There are plenty of ways to save battery on your handsets. Your experience may differ depending on the phone and the version of Android you have. So, go and check it out on your handsets what are the available options to optimize battery life?

