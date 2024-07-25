50 Best Gaming Smartphones that You Can Buy Right Now (Aug 2024)
Are you struggling to choose the best gaming phone in the highly crowded smartphone market? Well, we did hours of research to find out the best gaming smartphones that you can buy right now. The parameters that we used to rank the phones were the chipset, GPU, battery life, and display. Our comprehensive evaluation ensures that you get the most powerful and efficient gaming phone. The list is mostly comprised of flagship models, with some being the latest and others comparatively old, which you can find in the market at relatively lower rates.
|RANK
|PHONE
|CHIPSET
|GPU
|SCORE
|GRADING
|Display
|1
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Apple A17 Bionic
|Apple A17 Bionic GPU
|1700
|A+
|6.7″ Super Retina XDR
|4420 mAh
|2
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Apple A17 Bionic
|Apple A17 Bionic GPU
|1680
|A+
|6.1″ Super Retina XDR
|3200 mAh
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Adreno 750
|1650
|A+
|6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|5000 mAh
|4
|Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Adreno 750
|1634
|A
|6.78″ AMOLED
|6000 mAh
|5
|iPhone 15
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic GPU
|1600
|A
|6.1″ Super Retina XDR
|3349 mAh
|6
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Adreno 750
|1591
|A
|6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|4800 mAh
|7
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Adreno 750
|1580
|A
|6.4″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|4000 mAh
|8
|Asus ROG Phone 8
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Adreno 750
|1563
|A
|6.78″ AMOLED
|6000 mAh
|9
|Vivo X90 Pro+
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Adreno 740
|1522
|A-
|6.78″ AMOLED
|4870 mAh
|10
|Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Adreno 740
|1511
|A-
|6.8″ AMOLED
|5000 mAh
|11
|OnePlus 11
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Adreno 740
|1499
|A-
|6.7″ AMOLED
|5000 mAh
|12
|Xiaomi 13 Pro
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Adreno 740
|1482
|A-
|6.73″ AMOLED
|4820 mAh
|13
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|A16 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic GPU
|1467
|B+
|6.7″ Super Retina XDR
|4323 mAh
|14
|Asus ROG Phone 6
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1456
|B+
|6.78″ AMOLED
|6000 mAh
|15
|Black Shark 5 Pro
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1442
|B+
|6.67″ AMOLED
|4650 mAh
|16
|Lenovo Legion Y90
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1410
|B+
|6.92″ AMOLED
|5600 mAh
|17
|iPhone 14 Pro
|A16 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic GPU
|1399
|B
|6.1″ Super Retina XDR
|3200 mAh
|18
|iPhone 14
|A16 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic GPU
|1391
|B
|6.1″ Super Retina XDR
|3279 mAh
|19
|Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1353
|B-
|6.78″ AMOLED
|6000 mAh
|20
|Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1315
|B-
|6.8″ AMOLED
|5050 mAh
|21
|Black Shark 5 RS
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1301
|B-
|6.67″ AMOLED
|4500 mAh
|22
|iQOO 9 Pro
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1292
|C+
|6.78″ AMOLED
|4700 mAh
|23
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1286
|C+
|6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|5000 mAh
|24
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1266
|C+
|6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|4800 mAh
|25
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1231
|C
|6.73″ AMOLED
|4600 mAh
|26
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1206
|C
|6.7″ AMOLED
|5000 mAh
|27
|Realme GT 2 Pro
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1193
|C
|6.7″ AMOLED
|5000 mAh
|28
|Vivo X80 Pro
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1176
|C
|6.78″ AMOLED
|4700 mAh
|29
|Oppo Find X5 Pro
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1156
|C
|6.7″ AMOLED
|5000 mAh
|30
|Sony Xperia 1 IV
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1110
|C-
|6.5″ 4K HDR OLED
|5000 mAh
|31
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|A15 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic GPU
|1080
|C-
|6.7″ Super Retina XDR
|4352 mAh
|32
|iPhone 13 Pro
|A15 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic GPU
|1076
|C-
|6.1″ Super Retina XDR
|3095 mAh
|33
|iPhone 13
|A15 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic GPU
|1066
|C-
|6.1″ Super Retina XDR
|3095 mAh
|34
|Samsung Galaxy S22 FE
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1014
|D+
|6.4″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|4500 mAh
|35
|Nubia RedMagic 7
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Adreno 730
|1007
|D+
|6.8″ AMOLED
|5050 mAh
|36
|Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
|Snapdragon 888+
|Adreno 660
|997
|D+
|6.78″ AMOLED
|6000 mAh
|37
|Black Shark 4S Pro
|Snapdragon 888+
|Adreno 660
|980
|D
|6.67″ AMOLED
|4500 mAh
|38
|Lenovo Legion Y70
|Snapdragon 888+
|Adreno 660
|963
|D
|6.67″ AMOLED
|5100 mAh
|39
|Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro
|Snapdragon 888+
|Adreno 660
|954
|D
|6.8″ AMOLED
|5050 mAh
|40
|iQOO 8 Pro
|Snapdragon 888+
|Adreno 660
|923
|D
|6.78″ AMOLED
|4500 mAh
|41
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Exynos 2100
|Mali-G78 MP14
|911
|D-
|6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|5000 mAh
|42
|Samsung Galaxy S21+
|Exynos 2100
|Mali-G78 MP14
|898
|D-
|6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|4800 mAh
|43
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Exynos 2100
|Mali-G78 MP14
|884
|D-
|6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|4000 mAh
|44
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
|Snapdragon 888
|Adreno 660
|860
|D-
|6.81″ AMOLED
|5000 mAh
|45
|Oppo Find X3 Pro
|Snapdragon 888
|Adreno 660
|849
|D-
|6.7″ AMOLED
|4500 mAh
|46
|Sony Xperia 5 II
|Snapdragon 865
|Adreno 650
|835
|D-
|6.1″ OLED
|4500 mAh
|47
|Asus ROG Phone 3
|Snapdragon 865
|Adreno 650
|820
|D-
|6.59″ AMOLED
|6000 mAh
|48
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|Snapdragon 865
|Adreno 650
|811
|D-
|6.78″ AMOLED
|4510 mAh
|49
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|Exynos 990
|Mali-G77 MP11
|800
|D-
|6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|4500 mAh
|50
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Exynos 990
|Mali-G77 MP11
|791
|D-
|6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|5000 mAh
Why Chipset and GPU Matter?
Chipset:
The Central Processing Unit (CPU) or chipset is the heart of a smartphone’s performance. This is because the chipset mainly deals with the processing power and the efficiency of almost all smartphone functions, including gaming. Generally, the latest chipsets offer advanced features, comparatively better optimization, and support for higher graphics settings.
GPU:
The GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) provides high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay. It affects how easily and efficiently a phone handles graphic-intensive games and apps. A powerful GPU can greatly enhance visual effects, frame rates, and overall gaming experience.
Additional Considerations
Battery Life:
Battery life also matters a lot when it comes to gaming. Some games are more power intensive and drain out the battery quickly. Therefore, smartphone companies not only focus on offering larger batteries but also offer battery management systems for efficient power consumption.
Cooling Solutions:
Effective cooling solutions are also important to prevent overheating during intense gaming. Smartphones that are equipped with advanced cooling technologies, like vapor chambers or active cooling systems, ensure sustained performance and comfort.
Display Quality:
A high-refresh-rate display (e.g., 120Hz or 144Hz) enhances gaming visuals and responsiveness. Simultaneously, a high-resolution display (e.g., QHD+, OLED) offers better clarity and immersion while gaming.
Software Optimization:
Software optimization can also improve gaming performance and efficiency. Smartphones that come with customized gaming modes can deliver a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.
Conclusion:
We have listed the 50 best smartphones for games that you can buy in the market currently. Feel free to contact us through the comment section if you have any queries regarding the article.
