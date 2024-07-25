50 Best Gaming Smartphones that You Can Buy Right Now (Aug 2024)

Are you struggling to choose the best gaming phone in the highly crowded smartphone market? Well, we did hours of research to find out the best gaming smartphones that you can buy right now. The parameters that we used to rank the phones were the chipset, GPU, battery life, and display. Our comprehensive evaluation ensures that you get the most powerful and efficient gaming phone. The list is mostly comprised of flagship models, with some being the latest and others comparatively old, which you can find in the market at relatively lower rates.

50 Best Gaming Smartphones (Aug 2024)

RANK PHONE CHIPSET GPU SCORE GRADING Display 1 iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple A17 Bionic Apple A17 Bionic GPU 1700 A+ 6.7″ Super Retina XDR 4420 mAh 2 iPhone 15 Pro Apple A17 Bionic Apple A17 Bionic GPU 1680 A+ 6.1″ Super Retina XDR 3200 mAh 3 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Adreno 750 1650 A+ 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 5000 mAh 4 Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Adreno 750 1634 A 6.78″ AMOLED 6000 mAh 5 iPhone 15 Apple A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic GPU 1600 A 6.1″ Super Retina XDR 3349 mAh 6 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Adreno 750 1591 A 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 4800 mAh 7 Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Adreno 750 1580 A 6.4″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 4000 mAh 8 Asus ROG Phone 8 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Adreno 750 1563 A 6.78″ AMOLED 6000 mAh 9 Vivo X90 Pro+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Adreno 740 1522 A- 6.78″ AMOLED 4870 mAh 10 Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Adreno 740 1511 A- 6.8″ AMOLED 5000 mAh 11 OnePlus 11 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Adreno 740 1499 A- 6.7″ AMOLED 5000 mAh 12 Xiaomi 13 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Adreno 740 1482 A- 6.73″ AMOLED 4820 mAh 13 iPhone 14 Pro Max A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic GPU 1467 B+ 6.7″ Super Retina XDR 4323 mAh 14 Asus ROG Phone 6 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Adreno 730 1456 B+ 6.78″ AMOLED 6000 mAh 15 Black Shark 5 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1442 B+ 6.67″ AMOLED 4650 mAh 16 Lenovo Legion Y90 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1410 B+ 6.92″ AMOLED 5600 mAh 17 iPhone 14 Pro A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic GPU 1399 B 6.1″ Super Retina XDR 3200 mAh 18 iPhone 14 A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic GPU 1391 B 6.1″ Super Retina XDR 3279 mAh 19 Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Adreno 730 1353 B- 6.78″ AMOLED 6000 mAh 20 Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Adreno 730 1315 B- 6.8″ AMOLED 5050 mAh 21 Black Shark 5 RS Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Adreno 730 1301 B- 6.67″ AMOLED 4500 mAh 22 iQOO 9 Pro Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Adreno 730 1292 C+ 6.78″ AMOLED 4700 mAh 23 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1286 C+ 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 5000 mAh 24 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1266 C+ 6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 4800 mAh 25 Xiaomi 12 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1231 C 6.73″ AMOLED 4600 mAh 26 OnePlus 10 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1206 C 6.7″ AMOLED 5000 mAh 27 Realme GT 2 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1193 C 6.7″ AMOLED 5000 mAh 28 Vivo X80 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1176 C 6.78″ AMOLED 4700 mAh 29 Oppo Find X5 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1156 C 6.7″ AMOLED 5000 mAh 30 Sony Xperia 1 IV Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1110 C- 6.5″ 4K HDR OLED 5000 mAh 31 iPhone 13 Pro Max A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic GPU 1080 C- 6.7″ Super Retina XDR 4352 mAh 32 iPhone 13 Pro A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic GPU 1076 C- 6.1″ Super Retina XDR 3095 mAh 33 iPhone 13 A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic GPU 1066 C- 6.1″ Super Retina XDR 3095 mAh 34 Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1014 D+ 6.4″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 4500 mAh 35 Nubia RedMagic 7 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730 1007 D+ 6.8″ AMOLED 5050 mAh 36 Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro Snapdragon 888+ Adreno 660 997 D+ 6.78″ AMOLED 6000 mAh 37 Black Shark 4S Pro Snapdragon 888+ Adreno 660 980 D 6.67″ AMOLED 4500 mAh 38 Lenovo Legion Y70 Snapdragon 888+ Adreno 660 963 D 6.67″ AMOLED 5100 mAh 39 Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro Snapdragon 888+ Adreno 660 954 D 6.8″ AMOLED 5050 mAh 40 iQOO 8 Pro Snapdragon 888+ Adreno 660 923 D 6.78″ AMOLED 4500 mAh 41 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Exynos 2100 Mali-G78 MP14 911 D- 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 5000 mAh 42 Samsung Galaxy S21+ Exynos 2100 Mali-G78 MP14 898 D- 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 4800 mAh 43 Samsung Galaxy S21 Exynos 2100 Mali-G78 MP14 884 D- 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 4000 mAh 44 Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Snapdragon 888 Adreno 660 860 D- 6.81″ AMOLED 5000 mAh 45 Oppo Find X3 Pro Snapdragon 888 Adreno 660 849 D- 6.7″ AMOLED 4500 mAh 46 Sony Xperia 5 II Snapdragon 865 Adreno 650 835 D- 6.1″ OLED 4500 mAh 47 Asus ROG Phone 3 Snapdragon 865 Adreno 650 820 D- 6.59″ AMOLED 6000 mAh 48 OnePlus 8 Pro Snapdragon 865 Adreno 650 811 D- 6.78″ AMOLED 4510 mAh 49 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Exynos 990 Mali-G77 MP11 800 D- 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 4500 mAh 50 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Exynos 990 Mali-G77 MP11 791 D- 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 5000 mAh

Why Chipset and GPU Matter?

Chipset:

The Central Processing Unit (CPU) or chipset is the heart of a smartphone’s performance. This is because the chipset mainly deals with the processing power and the efficiency of almost all smartphone functions, including gaming. Generally, the latest chipsets offer advanced features, comparatively better optimization, and support for higher graphics settings.

GPU:

The GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) provides high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay. It affects how easily and efficiently a phone handles graphic-intensive games and apps. A powerful GPU can greatly enhance visual effects, frame rates, and overall gaming experience.

Additional Considerations

Battery Life:

Battery life also matters a lot when it comes to gaming. Some games are more power intensive and drain out the battery quickly. Therefore, smartphone companies not only focus on offering larger batteries but also offer battery management systems for efficient power consumption.

Cooling Solutions:

Effective cooling solutions are also important to prevent overheating during intense gaming. Smartphones that are equipped with advanced cooling technologies, like vapor chambers or active cooling systems, ensure sustained performance and comfort.

Display Quality:

A high-refresh-rate display (e.g., 120Hz or 144Hz) enhances gaming visuals and responsiveness. Simultaneously, a high-resolution display (e.g., QHD+, OLED) offers better clarity and immersion while gaming.

Software Optimization:

Software optimization can also improve gaming performance and efficiency. Smartphones that come with customized gaming modes can deliver a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.

Conclusion:

We have listed the 50 best smartphones for games that you can buy in the market currently. Feel free to contact us through the comment section if you have any queries regarding the article.

