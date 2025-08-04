500+ Arrested, Over Rs 7.2 Crore in Fraud Uncovered in Countrywide Crackdown on Illegal Call Centres: NCCIA

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal call centres across Pakistan, making more than 500 arrests and uncovering fraud exceeding Rs72 crore, according to official data submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on IT.

Between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, the agency conducted 63 raids across six major cities, resulting in the arrest of 195 Pakistani nationals and 255 foreign nationals. A total of 54 FIRs were registered against those involved in operating or facilitating illegal call centre activity.

The NCCIA’s report revealed that the highest volume of fraud was traced to Islamabad, where 17 call centres were raided. Investigations led to the arrest of 10 locals and 183 foreigners, with fraud totaling Rs60 million. Authorities managed to recover Rs34 million from these operations.

In Karachi, 19 centres were targeted. While 76 Pakistanis were found to be involved, only 44 were arrested. No monetary recovery was made in these cases, despite the high number of accused.

Rawalpindi saw 8 call centres raided, resulting in 32 arrests and the recovery of Rs5.85 million. Meanwhile, Faisalabad saw 7 raids, with 78 locals and 72 foreigners arrested. However, only Rs200,000 was recovered, despite multiple FIRs.

In Multan, all 8 local suspects linked to one illegal call centre were arrested, though no money was recovered. Lahore saw 11 call centres raided, leading to 23 arrests, but again, no recovery was reported.

The total financial fraud across these operations stood at Rs 72.034 million, with Rs 40.051 million successfully recovered by authorities.

The NCCIA stated that its efforts focused not only on dismantling software houses and fake call centres but also on arresting individuals managing online fraud rings that often target international victims. The agency emphasised the challenge of tracing digital financial crimes and recovering stolen funds once transferred abroad.

Officials said the operations were carried out in coordination with provincial law enforcement and digital fraud experts. The report added that investigations were still ongoing in several cases, particularly those involving foreign nationals.

The NCCIA’s data highlights the growing threat of cyber-enabled financial crimes and the increasing sophistication of digital fraud networks operating within Pakistan. Lawmakers in the Senate committee have reportedly called for stronger legal frameworks and international cooperation to curb such operations in the future.

