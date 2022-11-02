57% of Google Users Don’t Click On Webpages While Searching From Phones: Study

According to the latest study, 57% of phone users don’t click on Google results. The worst thing for the ad search giant is that only 0.02% of smartphone users are clicking on paid search ads. No doubt, it is a significant statistic that may be concerning amid the rise of immersive social platforms like TikTok. The study also revealed that 29.3% of smartphone Google users need to adjust keywords after the first search.

Marketing Agency Experimented On Sample Of Unique Google Users

The reports claim that the marketing agency took an anonymous sample of 20,000 unique users. They wanted to analyze 609,809 search actions. As a result, they noted the difference between desktop and mobile traffic.

Over 30% of desktop users refined or extended their Google searches on desktop

25% didn’t click on a website on the search results page

If we calculated the average, 45% of desktop users take less than 10 seconds to decide after their main search. However, this number drops down to 33% on mobile. This is because desktop users are more likely to visit a secondary page in their search as compared to smartphone users. The fact is that smartphone users are more likely to follow up their initial search with a search for a video related to that topic.

The point worth mentioning here is that it is not a coincidence that the engagement levels of the user groups differ. Study reveals that desktop and mobile users engage inconsistently because of structural differences. For example, users can scroll through search results faster and easier on a smartphone as compared to a desktop. It means “Answer Boxes” and “Featured Snippets” do not resonate well with this subset of users. However, the percentage of no-clicks from desktops suggests the two above-mentioned features are having an impact on click traffic. The worst-case scenario for content creators is that users find answers on Google’s search engine results page without visiting a website. It seems Google Search will be upended in the era of AI and machine learning.

Also Read: Spotify Is Going To Fight With Apple As App Store Rejected Its New Feature – PhoneWorld