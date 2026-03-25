5G Activation Begins in Islamabad — Coverage Areas Revealed!

Islamabad: Pakistan has entered the initial phase of its 5G rollout, with telecom operators beginning to activate network infrastructure in selected parts of the capital following the issuance of 5G licences.

Officials from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that 5G sites have been quietly activated in key locations across Islamabad, primarily around high-demand and strategically important areas. The development marks an early step towards next-generation connectivity, although access remains limited at this stage.

Here’s the list of areas where 5G services are currently available:

Red Zone (government and diplomatic enclave)

Blue Area (main commercial hub)

Parliament Lodges

Selected central sectors of Islamabad

Industry sources indicate that these locations were prioritized due to higher data usage demand and infrastructure readiness, with further expansion expected in upcoming phases.

Among telecom operators, Jazz has activated around 180 5G sites, while Zong has deployed approximately 150 sites. Ufone, meanwhile, is yet to begin activation and is expected to roll out services after importing the required 5G equipment.

Despite infrastructure progress, a full consumer experience is still evolving. Officials noted that major smartphone brands, including Apple and Samsung, have not yet enabled complete 5G support for local users, meaning many subscribers are unable to access the network fully.

However, device readiness is gradually improving. PTA data shows that 103 mobile brands have enabled 5G support across 2,254 devices, reflecting growing ecosystem development.

Experts caution that while activation has begun, a stable and widespread 5G experience will take time, with estimates suggesting it could take up to two years for the network to fully mature.

For now, the rollout remains limited but significant, offering an early glimpse into Pakistan’s transition towards faster and more advanced mobile connectivity.

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PTA Issues 5G Licences to All Telecom Operators, Nationwide Launch Nears