5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has this Huge Problem

Just a few days ago, Apple iPhone 12 series users were facing an issue that prevented them from reading all of the messages being sent to a group chat in the Messages application. However, they are now suffering from a more severe problem with iPhone 12 mini.

Many Apple users on Apple’s support forum have complained about an unresponsive touch screen, not allowing them to unlock their phones properly. People affected by this issue call it intermittent.

iPhone 12 mini has a Serious Issue

For instance, the post was written by an iPhone 12 mini user with the name Rastajafarian: “my phone screen stops registering touch input randomly only when inside of a case and also with a screen protector on. With just the case on, the screen is fine, and with just the screen protector on, the screen works fine. It’s only when they’re combined that my screen goes all janky.”

Furthermore, even exchanging the screen protector of the phone does not help him.

Many Reddit users also had the same problems showing that the issue is more widespread than ever thought. One user suggested going into Accessibility and enabling Back-tap. This functionality allows iPhone users to navigate their iPhone by tapping on the back cover of the phone. You can arrange to open the feature with a double-tap and another feature with a triple-tap. Moreover, if you arrange the Backtap to launch “Home,” you can bypass the device’s lock screen.

There are roughly 300 comments regarding the Reddit site, including one from an iPhone 12 mini user who visited an Apple Genius bar inside the Apple store. Many different cases were tested, and the diagnostics were also examined, but it was determined that the issue is related to software.

A few people had an interesting point. This year, Apple launched the Ceramic Shield alongside Corning. The Ceramic Shield says that Apple makes the screen four times harder to scratch and crack. Apple calls it “a sleek new flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure and combined with the Ceramic Shield front cover, which goes beyond glass by adding a new high-temperature crystallization step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix, increases drop performance by 4x.”

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max & 12 Mini have these Impressive Color Options