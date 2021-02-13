This is a good news for BlackBerry lovers, that the company is soon going to bring back the BlackBerry phones. The partnership between BlackBerry and TCL ended last year. Surprisingly, it took only a few months before a new company stepped up. OnwardMobility announced that it will design and sell BlackBerry-branded phones. The company also confirms that New 5G BlackBerry Phones with Classic Hardware Keyboards are Coming this Year.

Today, CEO Peter Franklin confirmed that his company is on track to do just that. The company will follow the same design the BlackBerry phones have. The phones will be easy to recognize – they will have that classic BlackBerry hardware keyboard. They will be all modern on the inside, however, and will support 5G networks.

Currently, OnwardMobility is working with Foxconn to develop the first models. Initially, these devices will launch in North America and Europe. Later, it will be expanded to the Asian market as well. However, the exact time frame is not known yet.

The main focus of the new BlackBerry phones will be security. The company will leverage BlackBerry’s decades-long experience in building out secure communication services for corporations.

Source: GSMArena