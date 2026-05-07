5G Is Coming to Pakistan This August, But Apple Users Face a Longer Wait

Pakistan is preparing to commercially roll out 5G services by August this year as telecom operators accelerate infrastructure deployment and begin limited testing in selected cities across the country. However, while Android users may soon access next-generation mobile speeds, iPhone users could reportedly be waiting until 2027 for official 5G support.

Industry officials say telecom companies have already started placing orders for essential equipment following Pakistan’s recent spectrum auction, with some operators activating initial 5G sites as part of early rollout testing.

A senior official from Jazz said the company has already launched 5G services at around 150 sites and plans to expand the network to nearly 1,000 sites during the first phase before increasing coverage to around 2,500 sites by December.

Jazz GSM President Kazim Mujtaba said the operator is following a phased deployment strategy and will continue scaling operations as Pakistan’s 5G ecosystem matures.

Despite the rollout momentum, officials at the IT and telecom ministry say Apple is unlikely to enable 5G services for iPhones in Pakistan before 2027. According to officials, Apple informed Pakistani authorities that it is still evaluating Pakistan’s market size and commercial viability before activating local 5G carrier support.

Industry experts believe high taxes on imported smartphones — particularly premium devices like iPhones — have reduced Apple’s market share in Pakistan. Meanwhile, compatible smartphones from Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and other Android brands already support 5G connectivity.

Telecom industry representatives estimate that only around 5% of mobile handsets currently active in Pakistan support 5G technology, creating one of the biggest challenges for nationwide adoption.

To address the issue, operators have proposed government-backed installment schemes aimed at improving access to 5G smartphones. However, officials said previous financing programs suffered default rates between 30% and 40%, resulting in major losses for telecom companies.

Zong has also backed efforts to improve smartphone affordability through financing solutions.

In a statement shared with the media, a Zong spokesperson said:

“We fully support the industry-wide initiative to enhance access to 5G-enabled smartphones through handset financing solutions.”

The spokesperson added:

“We are working closely with the regulator and industry stakeholders to finalize a framework that is beneficial for customers and the broader industry alike.”

Pakistan’s recent 5G spectrum auction generated approximately $507 million after the government sold 480 MHz of spectrum across multiple bands. Jazz emerged as the largest buyer with 190 MHz of spectrum, while Zong and Ufone also secured frequencies required for commercial 5G deployment.

Industry stakeholders continue urging the government to lower taxes on smartphones and telecom services, warning that high costs remain one of the biggest barriers to faster internet adoption and digital growth in Pakistan.