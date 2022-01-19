5G Launch Cancels Many US Flights

The 5G is being launched in the US. Many International Airlines have canceled their flights into US, as a precaution due to the 5G launching. Emirates, Japan Airlines and ANA are among the airlines that canceled their flights to US.

According to Emirates the flights that flies into San Francisco, Dallas Fort Worth, Orlando, Seattle, Miami, Newark, Houston, Chicago and Boston are affected. Whereas the Emirate flights into JFK, LAX and Washington DC will continue as normal.

On Tuesday Emirates said that the flights are suspended until further notice. Those who are flying towards San Francisco, Dallas Fort Worth, Orlando, Seattle, Miami, Newark, Houston, Chicago and Boston were advised to hold on to their tickets and stay in contact with their travel agents or booking office to stay updated as when their flight will be resumed.

The C-Band 5G signals that are switched on by the US carriers on Jan 19th may interfere with the radio waves altimeter installed on the Boeing 777, according to Japan Airlines. They further added that they are cancelling the flights of those, whose plan cannot be changed to Boeing 787 plane; and for further assistance the customers were asked to check on the JAL website.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) also followed the Japan Airways suite and for further assistance the customers were asked to check the website for flight updates.

AT&T and Verizon on Monday had said that their 5G Launch will go ahead with few modifications while the Airlines had forewarned of the many flight problems they may face if the C-Band 5G launch happened as per the schedule.

AT&T and Verizon both said in a statement hat they were not happy with the way Federal Aviation Administration’s handled the whole situation. The FAA failed to administer the launch as the 40 other countries had done to safely deploy 5G Technology without disturbing the aviation services.

U.S. faced such great problems in the launch of 5G Technology; one can only wonder about the problem we being an under developed country may face when 5G is launched here.

