5G Launch Decision Expected Today as PTA Completes Licensing Process Ahead of Eid

Pakistan’s long-awaited 5G rollout has entered a decisive phase, with a final decision on the launch expected imminently as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) awaits a green signal from the federal government.

According to officials, the PTA has finalized all necessary arrangements for the issuance of 5G licenses, with telecom operators already completing key prerequisites, including the submission of financial guarantees.

Two telecom companies have reportedly submitted bank guarantees, while a third operator is in the final stages of completing the requirement. Under the licensing conditions, each company must deposit a $15 million bank guarantee to qualify for a 5G license.

Officials indicated that once formal approval is granted by the PTA authority, 5G licenses could be issued as early as the next working day. In case of a non-holiday working day, the licensing process is expected to proceed without delay.

If licenses are issued on schedule, telecom operators may be able to launch 5G services around Eid-ul-Fitr, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.

The licenses are expected to be issued to all participating telecom operators simultaneously, with a formal signing ceremony likely to take place in Islamabad, attended by senior government officials.

The development follows the recent conclusion of Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction, in which the PTA successfully auctioned 480 MHz out of a total 597 MHz spectrum, generating approximately $510 million in revenue for the government.

As part of the license conditions, telecom operators will also be required to significantly expand their infrastructure. Each company must deploy at least 1,000 new telecom sites, including 200 sites in underserved and low-coverage areas, to ensure broader connectivity and equitable access to high-speed internet services.

Industry observers note that while the initial rollout may be limited to major urban centers, the infrastructure requirements could play a key role in expanding 5G access to remote regions over time.

With preparations now complete and regulatory approval pending, the focus has shifted to the government’s final decision — one that could determine whether Pakistan enters the 5G era in time for Eid celebrations.

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PTA Set to Issue 5G Licences to Telecom Operators This Week