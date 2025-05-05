5G Launch Delayed Again; Here’s Why!

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed yet another delay in the auction of 5G services, citing unresolved challenges that could hinder a positive market response.

The announcement was made during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, chaired by Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan. Chairman PTA and his team presented the 5G rollout plan and admitted that the auction scheduled for April 2025 could not be held.

Consultant Identifies Major Obstacles

PTA officials revealed that an American consultancy firm had been engaged in November 2024 to facilitate the 5G auction process. However, the consultant identified several issues that need resolution before the market can respond positively to the auction.

Litigation Delays the Auction Process

One of the primary hurdles, as discussed in the committee, is long-standing litigation. Officials stated that the auction cannot proceed until these legal matters are resolved, further delaying Pakistan’s move toward next-generation mobile services.

The Committee also reviewed the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. The Committee recommended inviting representatives from the Ministry of IT and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to the next meeting for further deliberation.