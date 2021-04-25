5G is an exciting next-generation wireless communications technology that offers the promise of changing how we live, work and even play. In this article, we have come up with a whitepaper, which Meditari have just published in collaboration with Joun Technologies. The report describes how this next generation of wireless technology enables new connected experiences by focusing on three aspects of 5G. Moreover, it fully describes the opportunities and challenges the 5G faces.

The Future of Connected Experiences: 5G Opportunities and Challenges

First, it analyzes the growth of the electronics market and its relationship to 5G.

Next, it clarifies how 5G technology provides an order of magnitude improvement in throughput, latency, and connection density.