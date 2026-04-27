5G Rollout Faces Setback in Pakistan as Majority of Devices Await Update Patches

Despite the ongoing rollout of 5G services in Pakistan, a large number of mobile devices are yet to receive the necessary software update patches, raising concerns about the readiness of the country’s smartphone ecosystem for next-generation connectivity.

According to industry sources, only six Samsung devices have so far received the required update patches enabling 5G compatibility. Even more notably, these updates are currently limited to a single telecom operator—Jazz—restricting broader access for users on other networks.

Limited Compatibility Slows Adoption

The lack of widespread software updates has created a bottleneck in the effective utilization of 5G services. Users on other telecom networks continue to face technical challenges, as devices remain incompatible due to missing network configuration updates.

Experts note that many Samsung smartphones are still awaiting critical configuration updates, which are necessary for seamless integration with local telecom infrastructure. Without these patches, even 5G-capable devices are unable to fully access the new network capabilities.

Interestingly, the issue appears to be limited to a small number of major global brands, with reports suggesting that Chinese smartphone manufacturers have already enabled 5G functionality on their devices in Pakistan.

This uneven progress has created a fragmented user experience, where some consumers can access 5G services while others remain restricted despite owning compatible hardware.

Industry stakeholders say resolving these update delays will be crucial for ensuring a smooth nationwide transition to 5G, as software readiness remains just as important as network infrastructure in delivering next-generation connectivity.

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