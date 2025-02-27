5G Rollout in Pakistan Faces Hurdles, Senate Committee Demands Clarity and Action

The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, held a crucial meeting to discuss Pakistan’s 5G action plan and the challenges hindering its implementation. The session included a detailed briefing by Chairman PTA, Major General (Retd) Hafeez ur Rehman, and officials from the Universal Service Fund (USF).

PTA officials revealed that the government needs to issue a policy directive for 5G spectrum allocation. They emphasized that 5G requires significantly more spectrum compared to previous technologies, and several technical and regulatory challenges remain unresolved. A consultant hired by PTA in November has submitted a report, and an advisory committee is actively working on the 5G rollout strategy. However, the final decision on spectrum allocation will consider the market dynamics, aiming to maintain 3-4 major players in the telecom sector.

USF’s Rural Connectivity Projects

USF officials briefed the committee on their mandate to provide telecom services in rural and remote areas. Over the past three years, 63 projects have been completed, bringing connectivity to underserved regions. However, challenges persist in areas like North and South Waziristan due to security concerns. Complaints from Balochistan were also highlighted, with Senator Humayun Mohmand pointing out frequent service disruptions. USF officials attributed these issues to security threats, which often force them to shut down services temporarily.

Motorway Internet Disruptions

Committee members raised concerns about internet disruptions on motorways. PTA assured that the issue is being addressed, and work is underway to resolve it. Senator Saifullah Niazi stressed that USF must monitor and resolve such problems promptly to ensure uninterrupted services.

In conclusion, while progress is being made, significant gaps remain. Policymakers must act swiftly to address these challenges and pave the way for a connected and digitally empowered Pakistan.

