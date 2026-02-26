Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, has termed the upcoming launch of 5G services a “gift” for the people of Pakistan, marking what he described as a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation. Moreover, the government will start 5G rollout services in five major cities of Pakistan.

Speaking about the long-awaited rollout, the chairman stated that efforts to introduce 5G technology have been underway for several years. He confirmed that the 5G spectrum auction is scheduled to take place on March 10, a key step toward commercial deployment of next-generation mobile services.

According to him, the transition to 5G will significantly enhance internet performance across the country.

5G Rollout to Start in Five Cities Following March Auction

Currently, the average internet speed in Pakistan stands at approximately 5 Mbps. With the launch of 5G, speeds will increase to around 50 Mbps, offering users substantially faster connectivity.

The chairman emphasized that consumers will experience improved downloading speeds and overall better network performance once 5G services become operational. Higher bandwidth and lower latency will support advanced digital services, including streaming, cloud computing, and emerging technologies.

Phased Rollout Across Major Cities

The initial phase of the 5G launch will cover five major cities: Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The chairman further announced that during the following year, the government will expand the 5G services to an additional ten cities, broadening access to high-speed mobile internet nationwide.

Regional Competitiveness

Syed Amin-ul-Haque stated that with the introduction of 5G, Pakistan will be able to stand on par with other South Asian countries that have already adopted next-generation telecom technology. He suggested that the rollout will strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, boost economic activity, and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the regional technology landscape.

The planned launch signals a significant step forward in Pakistan’s telecom evolution, as policymakers look to leverage faster connectivity to accelerate digital services, innovation, and economic growth.