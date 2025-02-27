5G Spectrum Auction in Pakistan: Roadmap, Govt’s Policy & Key Challenges

Pakistan is gearing up for the much-anticipated 5G launch, with the government actively working on the spectrum auction process. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other relevant bodies have outlined a structured plan to facilitate the introduction of next-generation mobile services. However, key challenges, including litigation over spectrum bands and infrastructure costs, could impact the timeline.

5G Policy & Spectrum Auction Process

The Government of Pakistan (GoP) first issued a policy directive for “Test and Development for Future Technologies, particularly for 5G Wireless Networks in Pakistan” on October 16, 2017. Since then, the PTA has regulated 5G trials across the country. To ensure a smooth auction, the Advisory Committee (AC)—constituted under the Finance Minister—has conducted multiple meetings, including on December 19, 2023, July 11, 2024, and November 9, 2024, to deliberate on the 5G launch process. On AC’s directions, NERA, a US-based consultant, has been engaged to provide recommendations and assist in conducting the auction.

The consultant has visited Pakistan, interacting with stakeholders such as telecom vendors, GSMA, and fixed-line operators. Based on this engagement, the 5G roadmap has been set as follows:

Stage Expected Completion Pakistan Telecom Market Assessment February 2025 Auction Strategy (pricing, payment terms, design) February 2025 Policy Recommendations to GoP March 2025 Issuance of Policy Directive by GoP March 2025 Information Memorandum (IM) for Auction April 2025 Spectrum Auction & License Issuance Mid-2025 5G Infrastructure Upgrades 6 Months Post-Auction Commercial 5G Launch Q1 2026

Available Spectrum for 5G Auction

The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has identified multiple spectrum bands for auction. However, some bands are currently under litigation, which could impact availability.

Frequency Band (MHz) Available Bandwidth (MHz) Litigation Status 700 2 x 15 Available 1800 2 x 3.6 An additional 6.6 MHz spectrum can be made available subj to the resolution of litigation 2100 2 x 20 An additional spectrum can be made available subj to the resolution of litigation 2300 50 Available 2600 54 54 MHz is readily available

140 MHz is still being used by SNL (2550-2690) even after the decision of the Sindh High Court, FAB & PEMRA due to another petition by SNL in SHC 3300-3600 285 Available Total 567.6 MHz 427.6 MHz available, 140 MHz in litigation

Notably, Sun TV’s case in the Sindh High Court has kept 140 MHz in the 2600 MHz band locked since 2007. Similarly, CMPak (Zong) has cases in the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court regarding spectrum in the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands, respectively. The resolution of these cases will determine the final spectrum availability.

Challenges in 5G Rollout

Despite the government’s efforts, multiple obstacles could delay the 5G launch:

Telenor’s Acquisition Delay – The unresolved acquisition of Telenor Pakistan by PTCL (Ufone) could impact its participation in the spectrum auction. Spectrum Litigation Cases – Long-pending legal disputes over key spectrum bands could limit availability for 5G. High Infrastructure Costs – The rollout of 5G will require significant investment in network upgrades, particularly in fiber optics. Device Availability – The adoption of 5G is contingent on affordable 5G-enabled devices, which remain costly for a large segment of Pakistan’s population.

The NERA consultant has raised concerns about these challenges and their potential impact on the auction process.

Expected Impact of 5G Launch

Once deployed, 5G is expected to revolutionize multiple sectors in Pakistan:

Sector Expected Impact Connectivity Faster data rates, low latency, improved QoS IT & Telecom New opportunities for IT-based services Economic Growth Increased GDP, FDI, job creation, new industries Healthcare & Education Advanced telemedicine, online learning enhancements Manufacturing & Agriculture Automation, IoT-driven efficiency Smart Cities Improved infrastructure, IoT expansion, public safety E-Governance Better disaster management, enhanced public services Global Competitiveness Integration into the global digital economy

The launch will position Pakistan alongside regional peers in the 5G landscape, although some South Asian countries have already launched 5G services while others remain in the planning phase.

Country 5G Auction Status India Completed Iran Completed Afghanistan Not Yet Conducted Pakistan Not Yet Conducted Srilanka Not Yet Conducted Bangladesh Completed Bhutan Completed

Pakistan lags far behind in the regional 5G race, with neighboring countries like India, Iran, Bangladesh, and Bhutan having already completed their spectrum auctions. While Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have yet to conduct their auctions, Pakistan’s delays due to policy hurdles, litigation cases, and infrastructure challenges put it at a competitive disadvantage.

Advisory Committee & Key Stakeholders

The 5G Auction Advisory Committee (AC) comprises high-ranking officials from multiple ministries and regulatory bodies:

Member Designation Finance Minister Chair IT & Telecom Minister Member Industries & Production Minister Member Law & Justice Minister Member PTA Chairman Member FAB Executive Director Member DG Tech-ISI Co-Opted Member Ministry of Defense Representative Member Other Co-Opted Members (if required) –

Conclusion: Is Pakistan Ready for 5G?

The 5G auction process is on track but late, and the success of Pakistan’s 5G rollout depends on resolving legal and financial barriers. Mid-2025 is the target for spectrum allocation, followed by a commercial launch in early 2026. However, the litigation over critical spectrum bands, infrastructure costs, and market readiness remain key concerns. With four South Asian countries already ahead in the race, Pakistan must accelerate reforms to avoid further delays. The next few months will be crucial in determining the fate of 5G in the country.

Also read:

https://www.phoneworld.com.pk/5g-in-pakistan-all-you-need-to-know/