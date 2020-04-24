5G: Twitter takes strict action against this news

Twitter has been active since this Pandemic has taken over the world brutally. It streamlined precautions and voiding the content which is being mis-leaded regarding novel coronavirus. The same sentiments have been showed up again by the social media giant against the spread of false news about 5G.

We have seen conspiracy on the different blogs mentioning that 5G has been the reason behind this spread of the virus and other such baseless research. However, Twitter stand firm to support 5G as it broadened the guideline on spreading unverified claims and harmful activity against 5G infrastructure.

A few months ago, unfounded conspiracy theories linking coronavirus and 5G first appeared, claiming that the latest device was being used to spread the virus. A much tamer hypothesis has also arisen since then, suggesting that 5G radio waves could disrupt the immune system and thereby assist in the spread of the virus.

The propagation of disinformation is troubling enough but, according to CNBC, the proliferation of the ideas has even caused some people to burn down radio towers in the UK. This is a pretty big issue, especially given that in a world where everyone works from home, many of us rely on a proper yet fast internet connection to work and stay connected to the rest of the world.