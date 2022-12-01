5G Users to Reach 1 Billion by the Year’s End: Ericsson

According to a recent assessment, 5G is on course to become the “fastest-scaling mobile connection generation.” According to Ericsson‘s newest mobility research, more than 1 billion people will be linked to 5G by the end of 2022.

According to the data, which was announced on Wednesday, 5G attracted 110 million users worldwide between July and September of this year, bringing the total to 870 million. That is nearly quadruple the number of 5G customers projected by the Swedish telecoms equipment producer to reach 580 million by the end of 2021.

If the users reach 1 billion this year, fifth-generation networks will have reached the nine-figure subscriber threshold two years quicker than 4G, according to Ericsson, indicating that 5G is the “fastest-scaling mobile connectivity generation” so far.

“Communications Service providers continue to deploy 5G and the momentum for Fixed Wireless Access is accelerating,” Fredrik Jejdling, head of networks at Ericsson, said in a statement. “Global mobile network data traffic is practically doubling every two years.”

4G subscriptions are also increasing, with 41 million gained between July and September. It is expected that they will reach 5.2 billion by the end of the year, with total mobile subscriptions exceeding 8.4 billion.

According to the research, 5G is predicted to achieve 5 billion subscriptions globally by 2028, accounting for 55% of all network subscriptions. Overall mobile subscriptions are estimated to exceed 9.2 billion by 2028.

However, Pakistan is still not in a position to deploy a 5G network in the country. According to Julian Gorman, Head of GSMA Asia-Pacific, Pakistan needs to adopt critical reforms using the Whole-of-Government Approach (WGA) to improve the financial health of the broader telecom industry and the capacity of industry actors to invest and innovate. He further stated,

“The magnitude of investment required to construct infrastructure for the launch of 5G infrastructure is substantial, and at the current rate of investment it will take a very long time, perhaps years, for Pakistan to reach that level.”

According to him, the greatest obstacle for Pakistan’s IT and telecommunications sector at the moment is that it cannot attract investment.

