5th Anniversary of PUBG: Celebrations with Amazing Drops

March 23! Mark the date, its 5th anniversary of PUBG. Yes, a cherishable moment for all the PUBG fans. The game has gained immense popularity over the years. And it has reached a point where mega-events and competitions of this online game are taking place. There are hundreds of such events you probably heard yourself. As it is a time for celebrations, the game is giving surprises to the players. They are offering bonuses, discounts, costumes, and whatnot. Let’s find out more below!

PUBG 5 Years Anniversary

Players will be able to get free cosmetics as part of PUBG’s 5th-anniversary party, according to Krafton. Time is flying, and it only seems just the other day that the world was captivated by the battle royale mode, thanks to PUBG. All of this began more than a half-decade ago, and the game had its fifth anniversary this year. March 23, 2022. Bonuses will be awarded for logging in, fulfilling daily missions, and inviting others to play PUBG.

These incentives should last a little less than two weeks on PC devices Steam and KAKAO:

Start: March 23

Start: March 23

Meanwhile, everything on consoles will be delayed by one day:

Start: March 24

End: April 6

Some of the items you can get merely by logging in so far include:

5th Anniversary Spray Contraband vouchers for PUBG

5th Anniversary clothing set XP increases

Coupons of varying levels

Polymer

Parachutes for Bengal Tigers

The 5th Anniversary of PUBG Skin of a pan

Bengal Tigers are tigers that live in Bengal Login streaks of three days and seven days are rewarded with the parachute and pan skins, respectively. Because the parachute is a severely restricted item, it will not remain in your inventory indefinitely.

Additional Reward

Completing assignments will get you an additional fascinating reward. The legacy costume is unlocked after earning 400 points. And each day looks to have two objectives for 50 points each.

Also read: Twitter is working on a Premium Feature TweetDeck