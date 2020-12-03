6 benefits of online learning during Covid-19 Pandemic

Technology is all around us education is one of the key fields where teaching and learning practices are incredibly evolving with the application of technology. This system provided us more benefits of online learning.

Higher educational performance and improved student environment can be accomplished using technology and its implementations. With emerging technology, however there are also new problems, such as disproportionate opportunities and insufficient technical preparation.

Though nations are at varying stages of COVID-19 contamination, there are currently more than 1.2 billion children worldwide in 186 countries afflicted by school disruptions due to the pandemic.

A Brief About Educational Technology

Educational technology (ET) is a wider concept that literally indicates the use of technology in any educational setting, including schools, universities, institutes of business training, and residences.

Educational technology (EduTech, or EdTech), according to Wikipedia, is the joint use of computer hardware and software to promote learning, along with educational theory and experience.

Benefits of Online Learning

Efficiency

Online learning is an easy means for teachers to offer lessons to pupils. There are a range of resources for online learning, such as videos, PDFs, interviews, so all these options can be used by teachers as part of their teaching materials. Teachers are willing to become more effective learners by expanding the lesson plan beyond conventional textbooks to incorporate educational content.

Flexibility

Online curriculum encourages the teacher and the student to set their own rate of learning, and there is the extra versatility of setting a timetable that suits the agenda of all. As a result, it makes for a greater balancing between jobs and studies by having an online education tool, so there is no reason to give up something. Studying online teaches you vital skills in time management, which makes it easier to find a good work-study balance.

It allows for a customized learning experience.

Previously mentioned, flexibility can assist you in setting your own tempo of study. But for each student’s individual requirements and level of competence, online education is also flexible. Online classes tend to be smaller than the size of a traditional class. Online learning platforms most of the time allow only one student at a time, and this allows greater interaction and more feedback between you and your teacher in almost all cases.

Enhanced Learning Experience

With new technology such as artificial intelligence and the internet, it is easier for all to create an improved learning environment. Using new technology and software, you can build creative lesson plans that meet learners’ needs by presenting them with a special experience.

Useful to Develop Future Skills

In this new age, technology has been changing the way we work and live. If you want to plan for future challenges, so the implementation of the new technology is important. Both educators and students are seeking to embrace the new technical methods and applications with the rising use of technology in the educational vertical.

Affordability

Reduced fee structures are another advantage of professional learning and online learning. In contrast with physical schooling, online schooling is much more accessible. This is because online schooling reduces the cost of accommodation for students, food for students, and most notably, real estate.

The online learning system can be customised in several ways, with its variety of choices and tools. It is the only way to build a perfect learning atmosphere that is suitable for each student’s needs.