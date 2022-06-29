6 Best Apps to Go Live on Twitch

The amount of money made by live streaming is in the billions and is increasing by 20% annually. You would be amazed to know that video streaming accounts for more than half of all web traffic. Notably, Twitch and Youtube are the two most used platforms if you want live stream. High-speed internet and dependable live streaming software are the underlying requirements for live streaming on Twitch or YouTube. The industry for live streaming has been expanding rapidly over the past few years. According to an estimate, its value will be around $223.98 billion by 2028. To stay up to date on the events and news, more and more users are switching from traditional television and radio to streaming services, such as Twitch. We have become increasingly reliant on streaming as a source of information and pleasure, perhaps even more so since the Covid outbreak. There appears to be a new live streaming application released every week. It can be challenging to select the ideal streaming software for live streaming on Twitch as there are so many possibilities available. However, you don’t need to worry as we are going to mention the best apps to go live on Twitch.

Best Apps to go live on Twitch

1) Twitch Studio:

Twitch Studio is one of the best streaming applications created specifically for Twitch users. The streaming app is completely free to use. Twitch is ideal for individuals who already appreciate the notion of sharing their material on Twitch. Though, it is simple in comparison to other streaming platforms.

A simple setup process makes it easy to get streaming your material, and there is support for new users in the form of tools like hardware identification, step-by-step onboarding, and suggested settings for viewer friendliness. You may get started with the help of starter layouts, and different audio sources are supported as well.

Users of Twitch Studio have the option to completely personalize their streams, mix in content from their iPhones and iPads, and incorporate live chat, activity feeds, and other features. Additionally, there is a useful desktop audio capture feature for easy access.

Pros

Best Suited for Twitch users

Help for beginners

Activity feeds to manage engagement

Sound Adjustment feature

Cons

Only available for one platform

2) OneStream:

OneStream is the best live streaming app for Twitch and includes all the tools a content producer could possibly require. Users can instantly capture and stream videos using this user-friendly application. Additionally, it is simple to share your broadcasts on more than 40 social media sites including Twitch.

You can simultaneously broadcast your video to several social networks in real-time, and you can set up previously recorded films to go viral on social media up to 60 days in advance. Furthermore, it also allows you to experiment with cloud storage integrations for things such as Dropbox and Google Drive, add captions and subtitles for clarification, and incorporate live streams into your website.

The features of OneStream include playlist streaming, customized RTMP streaming, and even a wide variety of upload possibilities. For communication with your viewers, you can also set up a live chat.

Pros

Access to more than 40 social media channels

A wide range of upload options

No software installations needed

Subtitles option available

Cons

A bit expensive

3) OBS Studio:

OBS Studio is an open-source video recording and live streaming application for platforms like Twitch, YouTube, etc. It is completely free to use, however, you would miss some of the advanced functionalities offered in premium streaming software. Moreover, a few companies such as OWN3D produce extensions that can be used to extend the functionality of OBS Studio.

If you are a tech geek you will like OBS Studio’s various customization options. Those who prefer tinkering with their computers will discover more capabilities than others, but because OBS Source is open-source. It has a steep learning curve, but if you’re prepared to spend time on Youtube, Twitch, or elsewhere online, you would find a substantial amount of assistance from the experts.

OBS Studio has more features and functionalities than many other free applications if you are willing to dedicate time to understand it. In addition, there are additional plugins that people have built to expand OBS Studio’s fundamental capabilities.

Pros

Open Source

Free to use

Extensive customizability options

Cons

A bit difficult to understand

4) Uscreen:

Uscreen is a versatile platform for live streaming software and video monetization that offers content producers a beneficial setting to develop their brands and generate cash. You may share your work online without needing to host it yourself thanks to Uscreen. But you would have to decide for yourself how to market and distribute your material.

The immense amount of information that Uscreen provides to the creators about their audience is one of its main advantages. You may obtain a better understanding of what your consumers like and what they find annoying regarding your company with the help of behind-the-scenes analytics and reports. The Uscreen streaming service is also loved by those who desire integrated marketing and advertising solutions.

Live chat features integrated with your streaming service ensure that you may improve relationships with viewers. Additionally, you have access to a number of pre-made templates, making it simpler to get going right away.

Pros Useful analytics and customer insights

Easy-to-use interface

Good Engagement features

Access to a range of monetization options Cons