6 Best Smartphones for Audiophile in 2022 – The Best Ultimate Guide for Audiophiles

With our pick of the best smartphones for music, you can give your ears the ultimate experience no matter where you are. If you’re looking for one of the Best Smartphones for Audiophile, you’ve come to the right place. This guide is all about audio, so you can always have the best music with you without needing to carry anything other than your trusty smartphone.

A smartphone with an audio focus isn’t as common as you might think. However, most manufacturers have heard our cry for higher quality audio in recent years, and there are now more smartphones that support higher quality audio than ever before. If you want rich and spacious sound right from your device, a dedicated smartphone may be the best option.

About Audiophile

An audiophile is someone who is passionate about high-quality sound reproduction. An audiophile attempts to reproduce the sound of a live musical performance, typically in a well-acoustic room. It is widely acknowledged that achieving this goal is extremely difficult, and even the most highly regarded recording and playback systems rarely, if ever, achieve it.

Continue reading if you’re looking for a new device that excels in the audio department. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at some of the best music phones available right now.

Sony Xperia 1 III

FEATURES

Weight: 186g

Dimensions: 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm

OS: Android 11

Screen size: 6.5-inch

Resolution: 1644 x 3840

CPU: Snapdragon 888 5G

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB

Battery: 4,500mAh

Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+12MP+0.3MP

Front camera: 8MP

PRICE 231,400/-

Reasons to Buy:

3.5 mm headphone port+ Superbly tuned audio performance+ Great 4K display

The Sony Xperia 1 III features front-facing Full-stage stereo speakers for powerful, balanced true stereo sound.

The Sony Xperia 1 III includes a built-in monaural microphone that allows you to focus on recording speech clearly while easily isolating background noise.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is a media powerhouse that stands out at first because it is the world’s first smartphone with a 4K 120Hz display. The screen looks fantastic and is ideal for watching movies, videos, or TV shows. However, it is backed up by other useful features such as strong performance and the essential 3.5mm headphone jack.

PROS: Minimalistic, technical-looking design, high-quality construction, IP65/IP68 rating

The dedicated shutter release button remains distinctive.

There are stereo speakers, a microSD slot, an audio jack, and a notification LED.

CONS: The screen only auto-switches to 4K in very limited circumstances and does not get very bright.

Even for SD888, battery life and charging speed are below average.

Under sustained load, it has a tendency to overheat, even with heavy throttling.

Despite being an engineering marvel, the dual-focal-length zoom camera does not produce particularly impressive images.

Razer Phone 2

FEATURES

Weight: 220g

Dimensions: 158.5 x 79 x 8.5mm

OS: Android 9

Screen size: 5.72-inch

Resolution: 1440 x 2560

CPU: Snapdragon 845

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP

Front camera: 8MP

PRICE 125,000/-

Reasons to Buy

Very powerful speakers + Well balanced stereo drivers

This smartphone requires no introduction because it is one of the most powerful devices on the market today. Despite its low visibility among global audiences, the Razer Phone 2 is unquestionably one of the best smartphones on the market today. So, what makes this phone so unique? In terms of audiophiles, this phone has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers that are paired with THX-certified amplifiers. While this may not be significant to everyone, it is the best a phone speaker can get. Users can also get a lot of customization options with earbuds or headphones thanks to Razer’s customizations.

PROS: The audio output quality of the headphones is excellent.

A very distinct, industrial-looking design.

The IP67 rating is a welcome addition.

The screen is brighter and clearer now.

CONS: There is no 3.5mm audio jack and there are bezels everywhere.

The glass back is extremely slippery.

The Razer Phone 2 becomes extremely hot.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

FEATURES

Screen: 6.7 in OLED

Resolution: 2778 x 1284

Siri assistant,

12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses

Battery: 28hrs video, 95hrs

Audio Operating system: iOS 15Dimensions: (hwd)

16.1 x 7.8 x 8mmWeight: 238g

PRICE 319,700/-

REASONS TO BUY

Stunning picture quality + Great sound+ Brilliant battery life

Some people will always buy the most expensive iPhone that Apple produces each year, either because they have deep enough pockets or because they simply must have the best. If you’re looking for a good deal, look elsewhere. If it’s performance you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max isn’t a huge departure from its predecessor, as evidenced by the nearly identical design, but it has received some significant upgrades. The cameras have wider apertures for faster, better low-light shooting, better macro photography, and more zoom. Graphics processing is also improved thanks to the A15 Bionic chip’s 5-core GPU.

The 6.7-inch screen has been upgraded with a brighter OLED panel (from 800 nits to 1000 nits with outdoor use), and the new model’s HDR performance has definitely improved. The image appears more solid and three-dimensional.

In terms of audio, this model sounds better than its predecessor, at least through the phone speakers. There is very little difference when wearing headphones. It’s the best iPhone made slightly better.

PROS: Excellent output from loud stereo speakers

Excellent design

Brightest OLED screen yet Class-leading battery life

Excellent overall photo and video quality

CONS: Stale appearances, the notch should have been removed by now.

The refresh rate of 120Hz is not widely available.

The fast charging isn’t particularly quick.

Under maximum load, the chipset is prone to heavy throttling.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra

FEATURES

Weight: 228g

Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

OS: Android 12

Screen size: 6.8-inch

Resolution: 1440 x 3088

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 128/256GB/512GB/1TB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Rear camera: 108MP+10MP+10MP+12MP

Front camera: 40MP

PRICE 285,999/

Reasons to Buy:

High-quality audio support +Bluetooth Dual Audio+Super zoom camera+S Pen

Despite the lack of a headphone jack, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers are irresistible. Its downward-facing speaker with surround sound can playback high-quality audio. Overall, the loudness and bass are satisfactory, and the high notes play well. Because it supports a dual audio connection via Bluetooth, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also ideal for music sharing. This means you can listen to music on two Bluetooth devices, such as wireless earbuds, at the same time.

PROS: High-quality sound and audio, Stunning display, Weatherproof design, Excellent cameras, Built-in S Pen

CONS:Gaming performance could’ve been better Sub-par battery backup

Google Pixel 3a

Features

Screen: 6.1in OLED

Resolution: 2532 x 1170

Features: Siri assistant, 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses

Battery: 19hrs video, 75hrs audio

Operating system: iOS 15

Dimensions: (hwd) 14.7 x 7.2 x 0.7cm

Weight: 173g

PRICE ‎Rs 39,999.00

Reasons to Buy:

Impressive OLED display+ Musical sound + Slick and speedy interface

The Google Pixel 3a promises great speaker quality without breaking the bank for those on a tight budget. If you don’t care about bass and warmth, this is one of the best phones for music that will do the job for music lovers.

It also has an advantage over many other modern smartphones. Unlike its sibling, the Google Pixel 4, which follows on this list, the Google Pixel 3a has a headphone jack. That makes a huge difference for many people. Having a headphone jack means you won’t have to pay extra for a pair of wireless earphones, which can be quite pricey. You can listen to music with an old pair of wired earphones.

On the downside, there are much better phones on the market today in terms of music quality. Sure, the Google Pixel 3a has good sound quality, but it’s not the best. Furthermore, this smartphone does not have expandable storage, so you are limited to a maximum of 64 GB. There is also no wireless charging, and the chipset, a Snapdragon 670, is noticeably less powerful.

PROS: It has the same high-quality camera as the Pixel 3.

Looks, works, and feels like a high-end product.

Price point that is reasonable

Reintroduces the headphone jack

CONS: Water resistance is lacking.

Local storage is limited to 64GB.

There is only one front-facing camera and no wireless charging.

There is no MicroSD slot.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Reasons To Buy

Supports Dolby Vision and comes with P-OLED display

– Loud and clear stereo speakers

– Excellent battery life

– Good price to quality

PRICE Rs 60,000/-

It’s unfortunate that LG must stop producing smartphones, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t contribute good ones. If you are very particular about audio quality, you should consider the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, the company’s final smartphone entry.

The LG V60 ThinQ features “Quad DAC” hardware, which basically purifies audio by increasing the signal-to-noise ratio. With this hardware, this phone can compete with the world’s most renowned speakers.

It also has a headphone jack, which is a plus for most people. The sound quality is crisp and full-bodied when used with wired earphones. Even quieter earphones benefit from the hardware.

The LG V60 ThinQ is not only excellent in terms of audio. It also has a long battery life, a powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset, excellent cameras, and a stunning display.

The LG V60’s photography, performance improved when compared to its predecessors, thanks to the 64 MP triple camera setup (13 MP ultrawide). However, its front-facing 10 MP camera could have been better.

Overall, if you are an audiophile looking for the best phone for audio, you should consider the LG V60 ThinQ.

PROS: For content consumption, a large display and loudspeakers are ideal.

IP68 and MIL-STD-810G compliant, durable body

Snapdragon 865 flagship processor with 5G support

Outstanding battery life

Quad DAC and 3.5mm headphone jack

A one-of-a-kind dual-screen experience

Excellent still images and attractive selfies

CONS:The display does not have a high refresh rate or a QHD resolution.

There is no dedicated telephoto camera.

There is no fast charging.

Things to consider before buying a smartphones for Audiophile

This is a Dolby Laboratories sound technology that can be found on many phones. Dolby Atmos on a smartphone enables surround sound and 3D audio on headphones. This is not always necessary, but it will undoubtedly enhance your musical experience. One of their most popular competitors is DTS (Digital Theatre Systems), which is said to be a better alternative because it can compress audio to a much higher bit rate.

speaker positioning – Although you may not use your phone’s speakers as frequently, it’s useful to know how the device performs without headphones. Top or side speakers, for example, are much louder than bottom speakers. It may also be useful.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which Smartphone Is the Best smartphones for audiophile?

Just because a brand releases a new model with a slew of advanced features does not imply that it will also be the best smartphone for musicians.

In the end, only users can decide which phone is the best for music. Each device has advantages and disadvantages, and each customer is unique. You may be more concerned with the price than the specifications, whereas others may prioritise battery life over sound quality. All of these phones have excellent audio. Everything is dependent on what you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to pay for it.

What is the best phone in 2022?

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Best phone for photography and video in 2022. …

Apple iPhone 13 Mini.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Google Pixel 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G.

Google Pixel 5A.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Which smartphone is best for music?

Xperia 1 III from Sony. Sony established the standard for smartphone audio quality.

Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung. This Samsung is hard to beat for listening to music or taking photos at a concert.

The LG G8S ThinQ. Because of its excellent audio quality, this phone is the best for music in general.

Apple iPhone 13

Nokia 3310 Phone

LG V60 ThinQ

Razer Phone 2

Apple iPhone X

Is Apple better than Samsung?

Another significant advantage that iPhones have over Samsung phones is their durability. Despite the fact that Samsung now provides four years of major Android updates for its flagship and mid-range phones, iPhones can easily last five to six years. However, there is one important caveat.

Which mobile is best for camera and music?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

OPPO Find X2 Pro.

Google Pixel 4A.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12

Which phone is best for video and audio recording?

Apple iPhone 12 Pro. The winner of the best camera phone for filming, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is capable of capturing fantastic footage. …

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. …

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a

Huawei P30 Lite

Sony Xperia 1

LG G7 ThinQ

Apple iPhone SE

What battery life does a good phone for music offer?

Battery life is always an important factor to consider when purchasing a new phone, especially if you listen to a lot of music throughout the day or spend a lot of time away from him and listen to music on the go. You can only listen for as long as your battery will last. If you’re streaming data, your phone’s battery life will suffer even more. So look for a device with a large battery or, at the very least, a fast charging option to get you fuller faster.

Final Words

In our opinion, these are the best smartphones for audiophile. These are the six phones for music that we think are most suitable for all you music lovers out there. It’s unusual for a phone to lack a loudspeaker, but this is all about who does it best. We’ll also keep an eye out for new models that fit the bill, so check back for updates to this list of the best phone speakers.