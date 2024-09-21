6 Hidden Gems: Discover the Free Bonus Netflix Features

While Netflix is primarily known for its vast library of movies and TV shows, there are several hidden gems that can enhance your viewing experience. These free bonus Netflix features are available to all subscribers and can add value to your monthly subscription.

Free Mobile Games

Netflix offers a growing collection of free mobile games that are included with your subscription. Enjoy a variety of genres, from casual puzzle games to action-packed adventures, all accessible through the Netflix app on your Android or iOS device.

Thousands of Secret Category Codes

Navigating Netflix’s vast library can be overwhelming. Fortunately, Netflix has thousands of secret category codes that allow you to narrow down your search and discover hidden gems based on specific genres, themes, or moods.

Offline Viewing

Download your favorite Netflix shows and movies to watch offline, perfect for long flights or commutes. Enjoy uninterrupted entertainment without worrying about Wi-Fi or data connectivity.

Voice Control Integration

Use your voice assistant to control Netflix and navigate its content. Whether you have an iPhone, Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung Bixby, you can easily search for movies, start and pause playback, and more.

Request New Content

Have a favorite show or movie that’s not on Netflix? Use the hidden title request page on Netflix’s help site to suggest new content. While there’s no guarantee of success, your suggestions can influence the streaming service’s content library.

Extra Accounts for Friends and Family

Share your Netflix account with friends and family for an additional fee. This allows them to have their own full accounts with the same video and audio quality as yours.

By taking advantage of these free bonus features, you can get even more out of your Netflix subscription and discover new ways to enjoy your favorite shows and movies.