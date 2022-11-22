The capabilities of Sony’s PlayStation 5 go beyond just playing top-tier games. Check out these hidden features of the PlayStation 5 to get the most out of this powerful gaming machine.

6 Best PlayStation 5 Tricks That You Should Use

1- PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus is a premium service that offers several perks to paying subscribers. The “Essential” tier costs $9.99 per month and includes access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a cataloged library of PS4 favorites like Bloodborne, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, as well as online multiplayer services, discounts in the PlayStation Store, cloud storage for saves, and new games every month (as long as you remain subscribed).

The “Extra” tier, costs $14.99 a month. It grants access to most of the features as well as an unlimited library of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. You’ll also get a Ubisoft+ Classics subscription, for playing even more games. A new month means a new batch of games is added to Sony’s catalog. The previous batch of old games is removed.

Finally, for $17.99 a month, subscribers may access the “Premium” tier, which grants them access to demos of recently released games, the library of vintage games featuring PS1, PS2, and PSP games. There is a one-week free trial period available on all plans, and 3, 6, and 12-month subscriptions are discounted.

2- Screenshots and Screen Video Recording

The PS4 was the first Sony console to feature a dedicated Share button, and the PS5 adds a new Create button to further improve upon the already polished experience. The Create shortcut menu, screenshots, and video capture may all be accessed via the button to the left of the touchpad.

The default mapping lets you launch the Creator with a tap. You can take a screenshot by pushing and holding and record a gameplay clip by double-tapping the button. The captured media is stored in the Media Gallery app, which can be accessed from the Home screen.

In the Settings menu, select Captures and Broadcasts to make adjustments like these, set the video format you like, set the maximum length of a clip, and activate automatic uploads. As soon as Auto-Upload is activated, captured content is uploaded to Sony’s cloud and made available in the PlayStation app for iOS and Android.

3- 3D Audio

Before the debut of the PS5, Sony made a great deal out of their 3D audio technology, going so far as to offer a matched set of stereo speakers to drive the point home. Sony created its own audio system instead of using Dolby Atmos so that it could be used with more devices.

Headphones, which may be plugged directly into the DualSense controller for optimal 3D audio, are highly recommended. Forget about buying Sony’s pricey headphones; any of our recommended PS5 headsets will do the trick. To turn on or off 3D audio for headphones, go to the system’s configuration menu, then select Sound > 3D Audio for Headphones.

4- Remote Play

Playstation 5’s Remote Play allows you to mirror your PS5’s display on other devices. You can activate this feature by going to System Settings > Remote Play in the PS5’s Settings menu. Under Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode, make sure “Stay Connected to the Internet” and “Enable Turning On PS5 from Network” are turned on.

You can connect your PlayStation console to your mobile device either wirelessly or online via Remote Play. The use of a wired Ethernet connection in a local area network is recommended for optimal performance. You might experience delays, interruptions, and graphical artifacts if you usually face internet outages.

5- Upgradable Storage

Unlike the Xbox One and Xbox 360, which can only have their internal storage expanded with Microsoft’s proprietary expansion cards, the PlayStation 5 can have its fast storage expanded with an external NVMe drive via an M.2 slot. These drives are identical to those found in most PCs. You can easily compare prices to get the best one for you.

When deciding on a storage device for your PlayStation 5, there are a few factors to bear in mind. Sony’s support page details these requirements, which include using a drive that fits the smaller form factor, keeping the drive’s capacity below 4TB, and using a heatsink that isn’t too thick.

6- Check Your Game Hours

Steam and the Nintendo Switch are two other platforms that make it simple to track your gaming hours. For a complete rundown of how much time you’ve spent with each game on PlayStation 5, head on to the library, select your avatar from the Home menu, then navigate to Profile > Games.

Final Wrap

If you are still thinking about buying a PlayStation 5, we strongly suggest going for the optical drive version. Even if it will cost you a little bit more money. This will give you more options when it comes to purchasing games.

