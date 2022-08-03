6 Reasons Why iPhones Don’t Fall in Price as Compared to its Competitors

The Silicon Valley giant Apple is considered one of the pioneers in the smartphone world. The company’s late founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first ever iPhone in 2007 which revolutionized the world. Afterward, there was no stopping and now there are dozens of manufacturers with millions of smartphones. The iPhone also brought cutting-edge internet connectivity to every person’s pocket. Furthermore, the company launched its App Store a year after the iPhone’s launch with around 500 apps. Now there are more than 2.1 million applications on the App Store. But have you ever wondered that like other smartphones, why don’t iPhones fall in price and maintain it for comparatively long periods of time? Well, in this interesting blog, we are going to mention a range of reasons that will surely answer this query.

Advertisement

Reasons why iPhones Don’t Fall in Price

Dominant Market Position & More Demand:

Since its inception, the Silicon Valley giant has been maintaining its dominant market position. No smartphone can really beat the quality of an iPhone as the brand has projected itself in such a way. Furthermore, the demand for an iPhone is extremely high. Most people living in first-world countries (like the west, japan, etc.) prefer Phones over any other smartphone. The rich segments of the societies of the third world also consider iPhones to be their sole choice.

Reliability:

Without any doubt, the iPhones are comparatively much more reliable. They don’t wear and tear that easily as compared to other smartphones. For example, the iPhone 7 series was launched 6 years ago, however, there are a number of people in Pakistan who still use it and they are in pretty good condition. This is because the quality of the components that Apple chooses for its devices is flawless.

Impressive Aesthetics & Less Bloatware:

The design and aesthetics of the iPhones have always remained symbolic. From its classical home button design to the modern all-screen mode, the iPhones have remained impressive throughout their history. In addition to that, there is very less bloatware (pre-installed apps) in iOS which makes it user-friendly and appealing to its users. The simplicity of its UI is laudable, due to which people who get used to iOS don’t prefer any other operating system.

Apple Eco-System:

Apple’s integration among its devices is just phenomenal as well. You can easily integrate your Apple devices ( iPhone, Airpods, Macbook, and iPad) and enjoy the Apple ecosystem. There are a number of scintillating and user-friendly features that you can enjoy through the Apple ecosystem. For example, when AirPods are integrated with iPhone, and you receive a message, then Siri will read that message for you on AirPods.

Brand Preference:

Apple has established itself as the top-notch smartphone brand worldwide. Therefore, as per our research, the majority of the people who can afford an iPhone will never turn their heads toward any other smartphone brand. We can also say that it has become a symbol of pride for many individuals.

Innovation at its Core:

As we mentioned above, iPhone is one of the pioneers in the smartphone world. Also, it was one of the first phones to bring cutting-edge internet connectivity. Afterward, in iPhone 7, the company introduced the first-ever dual camera setup. Then, the first-ever notch was introduced with the iPhone X. So you can see, the iPhone is a master of innovation which attracts a long number of users.

Because of the aforementioned reasons, the iPhones don’t fall in price that rapidly as compared to other smartphones.

Note:

This is a purely opinion-based article. If you like it or have any queries regarding it, do share them in the comment section!

Check out? Here;s How To Reset Your Apple id Password?