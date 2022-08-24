6000 sellers registered with Amazon Pakistan, makes the country 3rd largest seller

Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, stated that over 6,000 sellers from Pakistan were registered on Amazon Pakistan platforms last year after the major global e-commerce giant enabled seller registration for the country. Pakistan becomes the third largest seller after the United States and China with over 1.2 million registered sellers.

Advertisement

“According to Amazon, these sellers have done strong, consistent business in recent months. “This is only the beginning, with great potential for growth,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador.

He predicted that the number of Amazon-supported businesses will increase dramatically as networking and integration with US internet platforms improved.

The country, which has just recently registered with the marketplace, is home to three of the world’s top Amazon seller groupings. These merchants are projected to contribute to Pakistan’s $28 billion in exports.

Young entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses from around the country would be able to take use of the platform’s benefits, which will broaden and diversify Pakistan’s export basket.

Better networking among Pakistan-US professionals, IT specialists, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders, according to the Ambassador, will produce win-win solutions for the two nations and help satisfy the expanding demands of the US economy.

The Ambassador stated that the country’s digital industry was taking off and set to assist the whole region, citing the phenomenal rise of start-ups and the tech sector in Pakistan over the last few months.

According to eCommerce study, Pakistan will be the 37th largest eCommerce market in 2021, with a turnover of $5.9 billion, surpassing Iran. According to Marketplace Pulse, Pakistan was granted access to the Amazon Pakistan marketplace in May 2021, a year after discussions began in 2020, following the enactment of Pakistan’s first e-commerce policy.