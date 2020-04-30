60,000 Jobs to be offered to the virus-idled workers by Govt

Officials say change will generate over 60,000 jobs as gov’t seek to help those who have lost employment because of COVID-19 lockout.

The government has now offered a decent facility to the labors who have lost their job during pandemic lockdown. This program offers to join tens of thousands of other out-of-work labors in planting billions of trees in the country to counter the challenges to climate change.

Since Pakistan has been locked up from March 23rd to seek to curb the spread of COVID-19, unemployed day laborers have been granted new jobs as “jungle workers,” planting saplings as part of the 10 Million Tree Tsunami program.

These attempts to “climate stimulus” are an example of how funds targeted at supporting families and keeping the economy going through pandemic shutdowns will also help nations brace for the

The Global Climate Threat Index 2020, published by Germanwatch think tank, ranked Pakistan fifth on a list of states most impacted by atmospheric heating during the last 20 years-though the South Asian country only emits a fraction of global greenhouse gases.

The program will hire three times the number of staff it did in its first year this year, said Malik Amin Aslam, the prime minister’s climate change advisor.