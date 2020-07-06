Google is getting ready to release a 64-bit version of Chrome for Android that will also bring some performance improvements for users. In 2021, the Google Play Store will kill the services of 32-bit apps to 64-bit Android devices.

For the reader’s information, back in November 2014, Android 5.0 Lollipop was introduced, which was the first Android version, to support 64-bit architecture. Since then, more and more 64-bit processors were released, and now almost all Android devices are capable of running 64-bit software.

64-bit Chrome for Android: To Land with Improvements

But this for the very first time that Google Chrome has jumped from a 32-bit flavor. All the devices having Chrome 85 and running Android 10 or higher will automatically receive a 64-bit version.

According to Android Police, “When compared in a number of Octane 2.0 benchmarks, the 64-bit version got consistently better results than the 32-bit version. It’s possible that there have been other optimizations that make Chrome 85 faster than 83 — the architecture is not necessarily all there is to it. Still, the benchmark results suggest that there are some enhancements, even if these tests aren’t easy to translate to real-world usage.”

Here to note it that Chrome 85 identifies itself as 64-bit while Version 83 and 84 (for most users) is still 32-bit. Chrome 85 is currently in the Dev channel, while you can get the Chrome 86 (also 64-bit) by downloading the Chrome Canary app.

