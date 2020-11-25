If you’re trying to spend a lot of time on Best Netflix Shows, welcome to another rundown of the best shows you may have skipped. Netflix updates its line-up of shows regularly, but its outstanding originals remain on. Hopefully, to keep you amused at home, you’ll find a secret gem here.

Here’s a list of 7 best Netflix Shows to binge watch this winter.

The Crown

One term to characterise the production standards of The Crown’s drama about the British empire is magnificent. The Crown depicts the great workings of historical events from deep inside Buckingham Palace after the life of Queen Elizabeth II, beginning in her 20s with a powerhouse score from Claire Foy. With the finest dramatic refinement, figures such as Winston Churchill, Princess Margaret, Margaret Thatcher and more are viewed.

We are the Champions

In particular, lovers of non-traditional sports can relate, but it seems like the TV only has football, basketball, or hockey. With We Are the Winners, from cheese rolling to yo-yo-ing and frog hopping, we get some rivalry that is a little different. All right, so a whole lot different.

Narrated by Rainn Wilson (The Office) in suitably tongue-in-cheek form, We Are the Champions is a lot of exciting fun, but it is the evolving duels, rivalries, and storylines that elevate the best episodes.

The Queen’s Gambit

The new great Netflix show is this seven-episode miniseries, and although the theme of chess does not sound thrilling, The Queen’s Gambit aims to blend it together with a storey of self-actualization, romance and substance addiction. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Beth Harmon, an orphan taught by a brilliant janitor to play chess, before her talents threaten the very male-dominated chess scene. Her talents ultimately give her a marginally better life, but not without a price.

Kingdom

The first original Korean series from Netflix would not hold anything back. For those partial to a blood-pumping genre-meld with a gory imagination, Kingdom is a zombie horror with a Joseon era political history to sprawl about. Season 1 has Crown Prince Lee Chang, while he is not combating a mysterious disease, caught up in a political plot. He’s caught up in a thriller about life or death, with a splash of the royal family at stake.

Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Bly Manor by Mike Flanagan, based loosely on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, twists its horror into a profoundly affecting tale about a shattered family. The Crains do not forget their history, shattered after growing up in a haunted home, and must do what you never want to do: head back down those dark halls. Horror fans will be delighted with the amazing set-pieces, but it is the tragic tale of the Crains that, indeed will haunt you for days.

Money Heist

Many and Netflix loves you for it) love this series, if you’ve not heard what all the hype is about, Money Heist is, yep, about a heist. The Professor is the mastermind of Ocean’s Eleven-level prep work with equally satisfying revelations. He has banks in his sights, and we see how slick flashbacks, time-jumps and even an unreliable narrator come together with his complex plans. With an unique Spanish ethnicity, this is captivating TV—do not let the subtitles put you off.

Emily in Paris

If the eponymous heroine of Emily in Paris seems to talk, act and dress like a millennial Carrie Bradshaw, there’s a reason for that — series creator Darren Star also masterminded Sex and the City. Emily is a Chicago marketing manager who scores a sweet gig in her dream city. Unfortunately, her new boss, Sylvie, and co-workers are a nightmare. While Paris fashionistas are sneering at the rom-com’s take on Paris and fashion, both Emily and the show are irresistibly charming and fun.