YouTube is without question the most dominant platform for uploading free online videos on the internet. It hosts billions of videos which people watch and comment on every day. Video content is growing rapidly and by 2020 it is projected that digital will be worth 1 million minutes per second. In digital marketing, companies are starting to shift their marketing focus from blog posts to video posts because of its effectiveness. Here is a list of 7 best video sharing apps other than YouTube.

Not all kind of content is not on YouTube. We will take a good look at best video-sharing platforms as alternatives to YouTube in this report. Such sites have a market of their own making them exclusive in their own way.

Best Video Sharing Apps Other Than YouTube

Daily motion

Dailymotion is already a popular name across video sharing sites such as Youtube, and also has a similar interface. You will find fashionable videos on the homepage here or find out more in the category section and in the top search bar

The site contains a combination of professional and amateur material and draws more than 300 million visitors each month. Dailymotion has also introduced monetization to allow users to earn revenue from video views

Vimeo

Vimeo is a YouTube-like video sharing service, except it provides high-quality videos using 4k Ultra HD. It’s also an ad-free platform, unlike YouTube, to ensure users can concentrate on watching videos without interruption. Vimeo is the best place for videomakers to share with others their high-quality videos.

So if you want to watch some random cat-and-dog videos, you might need to look elsewhere. But if you are looking for classic short videos, experimental music clips or interesting snapshots, Vimeo is your go-to spot

Dtube

Dtube also has the same user interface as twitter, identical to Dailymotion. But that’s about the only link they share, because the way Dtube works is quite distinct from the giant of video sharing.

Dtube uses video storage blockchain technology, not a centralized infrastructure like YouTube. As a consequence, hackers are pretty safe from the images and personal data online. However, this platform doesn’t include ads and offers the web owners cryptocurrency profits.

Metacafe

One of the oldest streaming video streaming websites, Metacafe came into existence even before YouTube went live in 2003. Specializing in short form video content with an emphasis on brief 90-second films, this website offers its subscribers fast and lighthearted images.

The simplified interface of Metacafe has neatly categorized parts for efficient surfing, and provides nearly 40 million viewers. But, this site isn’t for you if you’re looking for technical videos or a complicated topic.

Vevo

Vevo is the best alternative to YouTube for music videos that features quick, hard and easy streaming. Vevo is always a great place to provide unlimited videos of music. You can submerge the music, the voices and the background.

Vevo also claims that if you’re down and out, music is soothing and gives a great lift. It doesn’t provide material as broad as YouTube. Therefore, the rest of the first experience could be misleading. All feels great after just a few minutes of surfing.

Twitch

If you’re a gamer, I’m sure you won’t find all the videos you need on YouTube about games. For gamers looking for gaming videos, Twitch TV is the best alternative for YouTube.

You should find any type of gaming videos you want on twitch TV. In twitch, you’ll mostly find young gamers streaming live about games they’ve played. You can share as many videos as possible, linked to twitch TV gaming.

IGTV

YouTube has a new contender from the house of Facebook, Instagram TV with a twist is a great alternative to YouTube and one of the best video sharing apps. This video platform offers long-form, vertical videos that have been specifically designed for streaming on smartphones.

Please note that videos can only be browsed through the app; however, it is allowed to upload videos through the web. If you have an Instagram account already, IGTV can automatically bring you videos uploaded by the creators that you follow.

Flicker

Flickr is one of the existing platforms which enables you to upload limited capacity video content. This comes with a special room with functions for editing. You have to create a free account to use this app but this account only allows videos of 90 seconds.

If you’re active in posting small-length clips, this YouTube alternate is your preference.

Takeaway

What is your preferred choice for the alternative of YouTube? Even though YouTube has billions of users and hundreds of videos uploaded per second, it does not discern videos from one group to the next. Although there is not one platform that can be a complete replacement for YouTube, audiences and developers may use a mixture of the above-mentioned websites based on their needs.

If you’re one of them and are looking for different video streaming apps, here’s a list of the best YouTube replacements for 2018. The YouTube algorithms that hold YouTube alive are so sophisticated they view related videos when watching videos.