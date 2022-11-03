7 years jail for spreading hate on Social Media

The federal cabinet has approved the amendment of imposing 7 years jail for those who spread hateful content on social media. Under this amendment, the Federal Investigation Agency will be given the power to take action against individuals who intentionally spread fake news on social media to create unrest.

The proposal recommends the inclusion of Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIA Act. If this amendment is approved, FIA will be given the authority to take any kind of action against fake news and rumors on social media. The amendments are approved in the FIA act and final approval will be taken by the parliament.

President Arif Alvi also approved an ordinance of the same nature in February in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. This ordinance proposed five years of imprisonment for criticizing state institutions, including the Pakistan Army, judiciary, and others on electronic media. However, Islamabad High Court has declared this ordinance “unconstitutional”.

Journalists are not happy with these amendments and had filed a petition through senior lawyer Munir A Malik. It might be possible that Islamabad High Court denies this amendment as well calling it unconstitutional. However, if it is approved in Parliament, one should be extra vigilant when it comes to breaking any news on social media because it might lead to 7 years of Jail.

