7000+ SIMs Reactivated Following Tax Return Submissions

The SIM blocking initiative of non-filers by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is starting to render positive outcomes. According to details, more than 7,000 non filers returned their tax returns and afterward, their SIM cards were restored.

Under the new Income Tax General Order, it was decided to gradually block the SIMs of non-filers to encourage compliance with FBR’s orders. Moreover, the FBR sources informed that they have shared the data of around 65,000 non-filers with telecom companies and they were directed to deactivate the SIMs of citizens who failed to file their tax returns. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the action is part of a broader initiative, targeting a total of 506,671 non-filers.

The main aim behind the campaign is to improve tax collection and bring more people into the tax net. In addition to improving tax compliance, the SIM blocking initiative aims to create a more equitable tax system.

It also helps in promoting a sense of civic responsibility and fairness among citizens. Furthermore, by targeting non-filers, the FBR is sending a strong message about the importance of tax compliance, which could lead to greater financial transparency and accountability.