73% of Pakistani believes that better connectivity improves their life

According to a new Telenor Asia research, over 73% of Pakistanis think that better connectivity with friends and family has enhanced their quality of life.

Advertisement

People’s daily life has been changed by technological advancements. It pervades practically everything you do, from how you interact with how you carry out your daily chores.

It is now simpler to get to work or do home duties thanks to advances in technology. There are several devices and pieces of technology that make people’s life easier. It has also had an impact on many industries in today’s society, including transportation, education, and medical.

The research, titled ‘Digital Lives Decoded,’ was released in connection with Telenor’s 25th anniversary in Asia, following a survey of over 8,000 mobile internet users in eight South and Southeast Asian nations (Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam). According to the research, consumers agree that better connectivity improves relationships, provides convenience, and makes it simpler for people to engage in the digital economy.

According to the survey, most users (94 percent) across Asia believe that mobile connectivity has significantly improved their lives, particularly women; in Pakistan, 53 percent of women surveyed believe that mobile phones have significantly improved the quality of their lives, compared to 40 percent of men. Furthermore, 73 percent of Pakistani respondents say that greater connectedness with friends and family has enhanced their quality of life, and 68 percent believe they have achieved the optimal technological balance.

According to the report, financial inclusion is the most important perceived advantage of mobile connectivity; 90 percent of respondents in Pakistan say mobile has expanded their access to financial services. According to the research, the majority of respondents stated that communication via calls or emails (92 percent), usage for search engines (80 percent), work (84 percent), and e-learning had the largest influence on increasing quality of life (86 percent).

In response to the survey, Telenor Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Irfan Wahab Khan stated that the mobile revolution has not only contributed significantly to global economic progress but has also actually empowered individuals in a variety of ways.