8 Nvidia RTX 4090 Can Crack Most Of Your Passwords In Less Than An Hour
According to the latest reports, the new Nvidia RTX 4090 is a dab hand at not just gaming but hacking. Are you astonished? Stick eight of them in a password-cracking rig and you can break an eight-character password in just 48 minutes. Oops! Less than an hour and here you go!
8 Nvidia RTX 4090 Can Crack Most Of The Passwords
The Ada Lovelace-based card remains in the limelight to prove just what an absolute beast of a GPU it’s got at its heart. Recently, the performance was highlighted by a security researcher, Sam Croley who tweeted on Friday that there’s “an insane >2x uplift over the 3090 for nearly every algorithm.” He also pointed out that it’s just over three times faster than AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT In the same thread.
One of the Twitter users has suggested that it means that a modest collection of RTX 4090 cards could go through every single possible password combination of a standard eight-character password including upper & lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols in less than an hour.
However, if a single card was to be put up against a list of the top passwords in use right now it may just take a few seconds to crack most passwords. I guess maybe milliseconds. An original report by ITPro may put your mind at ease, however, if you were at all concerned about rogue RTX 4090s ray tracing the hell out of Cyberpunk in the day and then cracking all your passwords by night. Grant Wyatt, COO at MIRACL told ITPro:
“This kind of device is typically used for offline password cracking because online solutions would typically be resistant to such attack vectors,”
Don’t worry! If you’re using a good password manager, which stores passwords between 12 and 128 characters in length, then even this sort of brutal force method might not get through.
Also Read: Now Firefox 106 Users Can Organize Recently Closed Tabs In New Way (phoneworld.com.pk)