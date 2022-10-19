8 Nvidia RTX 4090 Can Crack Most Of Your Passwords In Less Than An Hour

According to the latest reports, the new Nvidia RTX 4090 is a dab hand at not just gaming but hacking. Are you astonished? Stick eight of them in a password-cracking rig and you can break an eight-character password in just 48 minutes. Oops! Less than an hour and here you go!

The Ada Lovelace-based card remains in the limelight to prove just what an absolute beast of a GPU it’s got at its heart. Recently, the performance was highlighted by a security researcher, Sam Croley who tweeted on Friday that there’s “an insane >2x uplift over the 3090 for nearly every algorithm.” He also pointed out that it’s just over three times faster than AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT In the same thread.

One of the Twitter users has suggested that it means that a modest collection of RTX 4090 cards could go through every single possible password combination of a standard eight-character password including upper & lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols in less than an hour.