8123 Ehsaas Rashan Program 2025: Complete Guide to Online Registration, Eligibility, and Web Portal Access

The 8123 Ehsaas Rashan Program is a government initiative in Pakistan aimed at providing subsidised food items to low-income families. Launched under the broader Ehsaas framework, this program seeks to alleviate the financial burden on vulnerable households by offering essential commodities at reduced prices. In 2025, the program continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring food security for millions across the country.

The Ehsaas Rashan Program was introduced in 2021 to combat rising inflation and ensure that basic food items remain accessible to the underprivileged. Over the years, it has evolved, incorporating digital technologies to streamline registration and distribution processes. The introduction of the 8123 SMS service and web portal has made it easier for beneficiaries to access the program’s benefits.

Many people still question whether this program is still active or not. The Ehsaas Rashan Program changes depending on government decisions. Sometimes it stops for a while, and other times it starts again. The best way to get to know its continuity is to send a message on 8123, if you get a reply, the program is still active.

Purpose and Beneficiaries

The primary objective of the 8123 Ehsaas Rashan Program is to provide financial relief to low-income families by subsidising essential food items. Beneficiaries include:

Households with a monthly income below PKR 50,000.

Individuals with a poverty score below 39, as determined by the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

Widows, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

Beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

In 2025, the program has seen several enhancements:

Increased monthly subsidy amounts, from Rs 2000 to Rs 4500.

Expanded coverage to more regions.

Simplified registration processes through the 8123 web portal and SMS service.

8123 Ehsaas Program Registration: Who Can Apply and How?

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the program, applicants must:

Have a monthly household income of PKR 50,000 or less.

Possess a valid CNIC.

Have a registered mobile number in their name.

Be registered with the NSER.

Ensure only one person per household applies.

Required Documents

Applicants should have:

A valid CNIC.

A registered mobile number.

Proof of income or utility bills (if required).

Step-by-Step Guide for Online Registration

Visit the official Ehsaas Rashan web portal at ehsaas.punjab.gov.pk.

Enter your 13-digit CNIC number without dashes.

Provide your registered mobile number.

Click on the “Register” button.

Wait for a confirmation SMS regarding your eligibility status.

How to Register via SMS (8123)

Send your 13-digit CNIC number via SMS to 8123.

Wait for a response confirming your eligibility.

Follow any additional instructions provided in the SMS.

How to Check Ehsaas Rashan Program Registration Status Online

Using the Ehsaas Rashan Web Portal

Visit ehsaas.punjab.gov.pk.

Enter your CNIC number in the designated field.

Click on the “Check Eligibility” button to view your status.

Using CNIC

Send your CNIC number via SMS to 8123.

You will receive a message indicating your eligibility status.

Mobile-Based Check (8123 Check Online)

Use your mobile phone to send your CNIC number to 8123.

Await a response confirming your registration and eligibility.

Understanding the Rashan Riayat Program & Monthly Subsidy

Monthly Subsidy Amount

Eligible families receive a monthly subsidy ranging from PKR 2,000 to PKR 4,500, depending on their financial status and regional allocations.

Partner Stores and Utility Shops

Subsidised items can be purchased from:

Registered Kiryana (grocery) stores.

Utility stores designated by the government.

Types of Items Subsidised

The program offers discounts on essential food items, including:

Flour.

Sugar.

Ghee or cooking oil.

Pulses.

Rice.

Ehsaas Rashan Card and What It Means for Beneficiaries

How to Get a Rashan Card

Upon successful registration and verification, beneficiaries may receive a Rashan card or use their CNIC at partner stores to avail subsidies.

Benefits of Having the Card

Easy access to subsidised food items.

Reduces the need for physical cash transactions.

Ensures transparency and accountability in the distribution process.

Where to Use It

The Rashan card or CNIC can be used at:

Registered Kiryana stores.

Utility stores that are participating in the program.

Common Issues & FAQs: Troubleshooting Portal Errors and More

Q: What to Do If Your CNIC Is Not Registered?

To avail the benefit from this initiative, you must have a registered CNIC with the NSER. You can also visit the nearest Ehsaas center for assistance. Moreover, you can also contact the helpline provided on the official Ehsaas website.

Q: What if you don’t get a reply from the portal?

If your mobile number is not registered in your name, you will not get any reply. Make sure you have sufficient balance to send SMS.

Visit the official Ehsaas website for contact information. You can also reach out to the nearest Ehsaas center/ e-khidmat markaz for in-person assistance.

8123 vs 8627 Program: Key Differences

The 8627 Rashan Program refers to an SMS-based registration and verification system used in certain phases or regions of the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat initiative or Punjab Ehsaas Rashan Program. While 8123 is the official and widely-used SMS code (especially in Punjab), 8627 has occasionally been used in pilot programs, special campaigns, or region-specific registration drives — often by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) or during federal-level rollouts.

Feature 8123 Rashan Program 8627 Rashan Program Main Purpose Standard registration for Punjab’s Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Regional or federal registration, sometimes linked with USC SMS Code 8123 8627 Scope Punjab-focused, but widely recognised Limited or temporary campaigns Portal Access ehsaas.punjab.gov.pk Usually no dedicated web portal Items Covered Subsidy on flour, ghee, sugar, etc. May vary based on region or utility store policies Target Audience NSER/BISP verified households May target broader or different groups

Final Thoughts: Why the Ehsaas Rashan Program Remains Vital in 2025

As Pakistan continues to face economic challenges, high inflation, and rising food prices, the Ehsaas Rashan Program, including its online registration through the 8123 portal, remains a vital social safety net for millions of low-income families. Now in 2025, its role is more crucial than ever, helping households survive tough times with dignity and access to essential food items.

Combating the Impact of Inflation

In recent years, Pakistan has experienced a sharp increase in the prices of basic commodities like wheat, oil, sugar, and pulses. For families living below or just above the poverty line, even small price hikes can make a huge difference. The Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program offers monthly subsidies of Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,500, easing the financial burden and making groceries affordable for those in need. In 2025, with inflation still affecting the cost of living, this targeted relief is a lifeline for many.

Promoting Digital Inclusion for Low-Income Citizens

One of the most commendable aspects of the Ehsaas Rashan Program is how it bridges the digital divide for the underprivileged. Citizens can check their eligibility or apply simply by texting their 13-digit CNIC to the 8123 number. Those who can access the internet can also visit the 8123 web portal for registration or status checks. This balance between digital and offline services shows a deep understanding of the local population’s needs and helps ensure inclusion across urban and rural areas alike. The program not only provides support but also teaches citizens how to engage with digital public services, setting the foundation for future participation in e-governance.

Government’s Roadmap and Vision for 2025

The Government of Pakistan, through institutions like the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) and BISP, has shown continued commitment to refining and expanding the Ehsaas Rashan Program. While the 8123 code remains active, particularly in Punjab, other provinces and federal authorities have considered aligning with the 8171 BISP system for broader welfare integration.

See Also: 8171 CNIC Check Online – Ehsaas Program 25000 BISP Registration & Eligibility Guide 2025

To make the system work smoothly, the government has set many goals. These include:

Merging databases and streamlining eligibility criteria to prevent duplication of aid and expand coverage.

and streamlining eligibility criteria to prevent duplication of aid and expand coverage. Increasing transparency by improving web portals, SMS systems, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

by improving web portals, SMS systems, and grievance redressal mechanisms. Partnering with more utility stores and banks to ensure seamless ration distribution and merchant registration.

to ensure seamless ration distribution and merchant registration. Periodic re-verification of poverty scores to ensure help reaches the truly deserving.

of poverty scores to ensure help reaches the truly deserving. Considering an Ehsaas Digital Card that combines benefits like Rashan subsidies, education stipends, and healthcare support into one unified ID.

In conclusion, the Ehsaas Rashan Program in 2025, backed by the 8123 SMS service and web portal, remains a critical initiative in Pakistan’s fight against poverty and inflation. It supports food security, fosters digital inclusion, and reflects a forward-thinking welfare model. As the government continues to evolve this program, its sustained success will rely on public awareness, transparency, and continuous improvement to serve the nation’s most vulnerable citizens with dignity and respect.