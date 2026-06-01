87% of Upcoming Car Launches in Pakistan to Feature Electric or Hybrid Technology

Pakistan’s automobile industry is rapidly shifting toward electrification, with nearly 87% of all upcoming vehicle launches in 2026 expected to feature electric or hybrid powertrains.

Industry data compiled by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) shows that 23 new vehicle models are scheduled to enter the Pakistani market between June and December this year. Of these, nine will be fully electric vehicles (EVs), while 11 will include plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) or range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) technology. Only three upcoming models will rely solely on traditional petrol-powered engines.

The figures underline a significant industry-wide pivot toward cleaner and more fuel-efficient technologies, despite ongoing concerns surrounding charging infrastructure, electricity availability, and the high cost of EV ownership in Pakistan.

Analysts say the surge in electrified launches reflects growing confidence among automakers that consumer demand for new-energy vehicles is gradually increasing, particularly in the premium SUV, crossover, and sedan categories.

Chinese manufacturers are leading this transition, strengthening their foothold in Pakistan through aggressive expansion strategies and partnerships with local assemblers. Brands including BYD, GAC, Changan, Deepal, Avatr, Denza, Ora, Omoda, and Jaecoo are among the companies preparing multiple launches across different market segments.

The rollout is expected to begin with a busy June launch cycle featuring seven new vehicles. Petrol-powered models such as the Changan UNI-S, Jetour T1, and Jetour T2 are set to arrive alongside hybrid models, including the GWM Cannon Alpha and Omoda C7. MG is also expected to introduce two fully electric vehicles during the same month.

Additional electric and hybrid launches are planned throughout the year. July’s lineup is expected to include the Jaecoo J8 PHEV, Nevo Q05 REEV, and Deepal G318 REEV, while August and September could bring models such as the Ora 03 EV, Avatr 11 EV, and Chery QQ3 electric hatchback to local consumers.

Industry experts believe the ongoing shift is closely tied to Pakistan’s evolving automotive policies and broader economic objectives.

Automobile analyst Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh said the sector’s transformation began under the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26 and is likely to accelerate further under the upcoming Auto Policy 2026-31. According to him, automakers are increasingly redirecting investments away from conventional internal combustion engine vehicles toward EVs, hybrids, and battery-powered technologies.

Pakistan’s push toward electric mobility is also aimed at reducing dependence on imported fuels. The country spends billions of dollars annually on crude oil and liquefied natural gas imports, prompting policymakers to incentivize EV adoption as part of a wider economic strategy.

Current government incentives include reduced customs duties on EV-specific parts and lower sales tax rates for locally assembled electric vehicles equipped with smaller battery packs.

Despite the optimism surrounding the sector, challenges continue to hinder large-scale EV adoption. Limited charging networks, affordability concerns, and consumer hesitation remain key obstacles for the industry.

However, automakers and investors are increasingly planning nationwide charging infrastructure and financing initiatives aimed at making electric vehicles more practical and accessible for Pakistani consumers in the coming years.

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