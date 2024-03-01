In many big cities in Pakistan, it’s not uncommon to see a number of people using the latest iPhone models. However, behind the facade of elegant design and cutting-edge technology lies a bizarre trend that may astonish everyone. According to a recent survey conducted by the famous Instagram page #divareports, a staggering 89% of Pakistanis are using non-PTA-approved iPhones solely for the purpose of showing off. It’s become less about the features and functionalities of the iPhone and more about the reputation associated with owning one.

Therefore, we can say that for many in Pakistan, the appeal of an iPhone extends beyond its features; it’s a symbol of prestige in a society where appearances hold significant weight. From busy marketplaces to upscale cafes, individuals brandish their iPhones like badges of honor, eager to signal their belonging to an exclusive club of affluence.

In a country where economic troubles are increasing day by day, owning an iPhone represents more than just a luxury. As the debate surrounding the prevalence of non-PTA-approved iPhones continues to unfold, it serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities attached to convincing people to pay hefty PTA taxes.