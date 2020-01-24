9 Best Drawing Apps for Chrome Book

In simple words, by a Chrome Book we mean to say a laptop or a tablet with an operating system Chrome OS. A wide range of people have misconceptions that the former operating system lacks any good tool or app for drawing and image editing. Due to these misinterpretations, Chrome OS is still lagging behind other major operating systems. But this disillusion must be corrected. Some major computer companies like Acer, Samsung and HP manufacture the chrome books. These companies are actually big labels in the tech world. And they cannot make such blunders while releasing these products. Therefore, today i am going to tell you about basic drawing apps which Chrome OS possesses in the offline mode.

Here is the list of top 9 drawing Apps for chrome book in offline mode.

Top Drawing Apps for Chrome book:

1. Sketchbook by Autodesk

Sketchbook is a popular digital drawing application, and is recommended for both pros and beginners respectively. The best part is that due to the Android support this popular software is available on Chromebook now. With a large canvas, various tools and layers Sketchbook works phenomenally well in full screen mode. It can even be used as an active stylus and also enables palm rejection. You can install Sketchbook without any hacks on Chromebook. Offline support is also available due to the usage of their Android app.

2. ArtFlow

ArtFlow is an amazing digital painting and sketching app for an Android user. This app can easily be downloaded on your Chromebook and it works flawlessly. The best thing about this app is how light it converts to almost zero latency when drawing on a large canvas. There is a wide variety of tools available like different types of brushes, opacity slider, colour picker etc. In the light of the above points ArtFlow is an excellent sketching app and with this app an individual can certainly start their drawing journey.

3. Infinite Painter

Infinite Painter is a basic drawing app. The latency is low and the canvas handling is very efficient due to the option of free panning from all sides. Infinite painter brings us more than 160 natural brushes presets and also helps to create new brushes. There’s also layer support, blend modes and geometric tools for instance the line, ellipse, protractor etc. In conclusion, the app is pretty suitable for drawing, painting and sketching on Chromebook. If you are a beginner then this is definitely the app you are looking for.

4. Concepts

Concepts is one of the most popular drawing apps on Android, iOS and iPadOS. This is also available on Chromebook through the Play Store. The latency is almost zero, it provides a limitless canvas where illustrations, sketches and design plans can be made. In addition, Concepts supports tilt and pressure modes which will aid you with high precision sketching of intricate details. Like every other drawing app there is a wide variety of drawing tools. There is also an option for different canvas types so that you can choose the background of your artwork.

5. Adobe Illustrator Draw/ Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Adobe’s Illustrator is powerful painting software on Windows and macOS, and now it is on Chromebook. The app’s available directly through the Play Store. It is an app for vector drawing; you can easily draw on a large canvas that has several options for brush, layers and tools. If you into raster drawings and bitmaps, use Adobe Photoshop Sketch. As for the latency, both the apps work incredibly well on Chromebook. Personally, I would highly recommend this app.

6. Krita

Krita is a professional-grade drawing program that is completely free and is open source. But it does come with a price as you need to set up a Linux on your Chromebook in order to make it work. As for the app, you can use it to create conceptual art, comics and complex illustrations due to its good quality tools. Krita is a very popular app on Linux and it is widely used by professional artist for digital painting. I would definitely recommend you Krita if you are a professional artist.

7. Inkscape

Inkscape is another app that is operated by Linux. It is a highly efficient app that has advanced tools like flyout, anchor and smart navigate. This can be used to make complex paintings, logos etc. It has more tools like colour profiles, layers and it has a powerful text tool. Although this app comes with a slight disadvantage as it is quite heavy and you will need a powerful Chromebook to use this app.

8. Gravit

Gravit is a app developed by Chrome that allows us to draw and design things like logos, icons and vectorized graphics etc. This app also helps you to design and create animated figures. Gravit is a app perfect for professionals in drawing and illustrations.

9. Sketchpad

Sketchpad is a highly supportive app in the sense that if you don’t have Play Store in your Chromebook then you can use Sketchpad on the internet. The app has offline support and you can also install the PWA app. After this you can use all the features available without using the internet. Other than that this drawing app has a wide variety of brushes to choose from, a colour picker and layers. Sketchpad is a good drawing app for Chromebooks that don’t have Play Store support.