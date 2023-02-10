A 12 Years Old boy From Islamabad Becomes the Youngest 3D animator

Advertisement

Recently, a young boy from Pakistan achieved a milestone by becoming the youngest 3D animator. Abdul Ahad, who lives in Islamabad and is only 12 years old, has already mastered what many adults find difficult to do. The young boy has become a self-taught 3D animator despite having no formal training or degree, all thanks to the power of the internet and YouTube.

At the age of 10, Abdul Ahad began his adventure by learning how to animate through YouTube lessons. Abdul Ahad has developed his abilities and is now capable of producing visually spectacular animations, ranging from autumn foliage and woodland vistas to car animations. Furthermore, the young boy said,

I was thinking that I can't do it, but when I slowly made another project, I said it was easy. There are solutions for all things on YouTube like if I want to make a cake, I will have thousands of tutorials.

The young animator believes in the power of the internet and YouTube. Abdul Ahad emphasizes the value of time management and hopes to motivate other kids to make the most of their screen time. Whether they are young or old, Abdul Ahad asserts that everybody who is proficient in the use of the internet is our future.

It is nearly impossible to keep kids away from computers or mobile devices in the modern world. But Abdul Ahad’s tale serves as a reminder of the constructive ways in which screen time can be put to use in order to develop new skills and unleash one’s creativity.

The prodigy gives other kids guidance on how to make the most of the tools at their disposal and how to get a head start on learning so that their futures are bright and full of opportunities.

