A 5-Member Google Team Arrives Pakistan

According to the latest reports, a five-member delegation of American search giant Google has arrived in Pakistan. Reports further claim that the team will meet Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque and other stakeholders regarding setting up its operations in Pakistan.

Google Team Aims To Set Its Operation In Country

The Google delegation is expected to hold an important meeting with Haque today and issues of mutual concerns are expected to be discussed. Reports claim that the delegation was also likely to meet Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired) among other key officials.

The IT minister stated that the Google team will discuss the opening of a liaison office in Pakistan, and will also hold talks regarding investment in Pakistan. He said:

“The Google team will discuss the opening of a dedicated office in the country. By opening the office, they will get to know the culture and traditions of Pakistan,”

If you don’t know then let me tell you that Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has been registered under the Companies Act, 2017 for establishing a liaison office in Pakistan with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) under Section 435 of the Companies Act 2017.

The IT officials are quite hopeful that companies such as Google, Facebook, and other social media platforms that earn huge revenue from Pakistan should open their offices in the country. It is going to help them in understanding Pakistan’s culture, traditions, and religious beliefs.

The IT and Telecom Minister added:

“if Google and other tech or social media companies set up their offices in the country, we could refer to these offices in case of any dispute and discuss the matter.”

We will surely update you on what happens at the meeting today. Till then, stay tuned.

