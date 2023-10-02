When will WhatsApp’s new reply Bar Feature be launched? Check out!

The best thing about WhatsApp is that it keeps updating itself from time to time and launches handy features for the users. Subsequent to launching any feature worldwide, WhatsApp rolls out the beta program to test the features, identify bugs, and much more. In this regard, the latest WhatsApp beta version (2.23.20.20) available via the Google Play Beta Program shows that the company has launched a new feature called the “reply bar.”

When will the new reply bar feature be released?

Currently, the new reply bar feature is in beta phase. After enough evaluations and testing, WhatsApp may launch the new feature for all users in one month or less. However, it must be noted here that these forecasts were made on the basis of our speculations and WhatsApp hasn’t released any official date as of yet.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature allows users to instantly respond to images, videos, and GIFs without having to leave the current screen. It’ll lead to an improvement in the flow and context of the WhatsApp chats. Furthermore, it intends to reduce interruptions and improve the overall user interaction experience.

How to Access the New Reply Bar Feature?

Simply, install the latest WhatsApp beta update from the Google Play Store in order to use the new feature.

In addition, the company has been working on improving the user experience with a number of updates. These include shortcuts to easily add participants to group calls and the launch of the “Flows” feature to enhance in-app shopping experiences. Moreover, sources indicate that there’s also a native WhatsApp app in development for iPad, which certainly fulfills long-standing demand from users.

Also read:

WhatsApp Introduces Blue Verification Checkmark For Verified Channels