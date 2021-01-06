A brand to watch out for: Leading the pack in innovations and technology

vivo, a global smartphone brand, has come a long way in Pakistan since its inception three years back to becoming a leading innovation-centric brand in the market. The smartphone landscape of the Pakistani market is flooded with opportunities as the market multiplies manifold and houses tremendous potential. The number of mobile connections in Pakistan in January 2020 was equivalent to 75% of the total population with more than 75 million internet users. Pakistan is a growing market and holds a lot of potential as the local youth is aspiring for innovative smartphones with futuristic technologies and premium design.

As a future ready and youth-oriented brand, vivo strives to offer innovative smartphones with industry leading camera capabilities, improved appearance, battery life, powerful processors, and many other limitless possibilities to unfold the potential of the mobile tech. Since its inception, vivo launched many next generation feature-rich variants in its vast and innovative portfolio of different series such as Y and V designed to fit the Pakistani youth’s evolving lifestyle needs and budget preferences.

Strongly guided by the ‘More local, More global’ approach, vivo appeals to the local consumers and is upscaling its presence in the local mobile market to embrace consumer demands. Pakistan is a strategically important market for vivo and its products and services are now available nationally with a robust offline network of 1000+ stores and two exclusive service centres.

Under their go-to -market strategy, vivo is constantly localizing its efforts by offering products that cater to the need of the Pakistani youth, engaging with local talents, artists and influencers for marketing initiatives. It also contributes to the local economy by expanding its presence within the country through its robust retail network.

Breakthrough launches of 2020

The year came up with feature-rich smartphones in the Y series, including the launch of Y91D, Y20, Y30 and Y51. Y series has been highly appreciated for being a mid-range smartphone range packed with advanced features, performance, premium design and advanced camera technology. Another noteworthy achievement for the brand was the successful launch of flagship products V19, V20 and V20SE. vivo V20 series presents industry leading camera technology, futuristic design and a powerful all-round performance driven handset. It has been strategically developed to complement the lifestyle of young, evolved and fashion-savvy consumers. Most of the handsets from vivo are built as both a design accessory and a powerful computing tool for speedily evolving consumers. Worth mentioning that V20 series is the epitome of luxurious looks with an ultra-sleek and stylish colour pallet that flawlessly matches the youth’s lifestyle and holds their attention with extraordinary performance. The year 2020’s launches had something fascinating about them in terms of offering the best-in-class technology and sharp aesthetic features.

Moving towards a better future

vivo firmly stands by the value of making its customers’ lives extraordinary by offering innovative solutions and the best of mobile technology. Besides introducing cutting edge smartphones each year, vivo is also making its presence felt in the global 5G sector. vivo is well prepared to fully leverage the 5G technology to create ‘Intelligent Phones’ that stay ahead of time. In first of its kind initiative, vivo launched a 5G ready smartphone IQOO Pro 5G to suit the interest of future generations.

In order to lead the innovation in the camera space, vivo has recently entered into a strategic partnership with German optics manufacturer Carl Zeiss to jointly promote, research and develop breakthrough innovations in mobile imaging technology.

Following its commitment to explore innovative and futuristic technologies, vivo has been researching on technologies of tomorrow, which also includes 6G. Last year vivo released two white papers on what the future will hold with 6G technology – 6G Vision, Requirements and Challenges, and Digital Life 2030+.

In 2020, vivo also launched its latest Origin OS- a new Android operating system that offers an array of original features combined with different customization options, making the user experience of vivo loyalists even more seamless and fun.

vivo added another feather to its cap with expanding to the European market last year. It has officially entered 6 countries in Europe- France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom expanding its empire even further. vivo is already present in over 30 markets, with a global market share of 9%, and simultaneously, when it comes to 5G smartphone delivery, vivo holds a firm third spot with 12.9%.

Gauging the enthusiasm and interests of its young audience, vivo also became UEFA Euro 2020’s and 2024’s official global sponsor. It believes in providing a unique and passionate experience to its fans not just in innovation but also in other areas they truly enjoy.

With innovation and customer experience being its philosophy at heart, vivo is looking forward to fill this year with more surprises and more accomplished milestones in the future, seeking local support and love from the consumers.