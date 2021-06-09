OPPO A16 has already been certified by a bunch of authorities worldwide. We have already got some information about its specs. Now, the budget-friendly OPPO A16 has appeared in the Geekbench database revealing some other key information about its specs. Also, as the phone has appeared on Geekbench, it means its launch is imminent.

A Budget-Friendly OPPO A16 Appears on Geekbench

The listing has revealed that the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset. Moreover, it will come with 3GB of RAM. We hope that there will be other memory configurations as well. Its predecessor, OPPO A15, has also come with two memory configurations.

The previous information has revealed that the upcoming phone will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It will come with a 10W charger in the box. The phone will run ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Moreover, it will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor and a couple of 2 MP sensors.

There are no words about its launch date. But we are hoping to get the phone this month. Stay tuned for more updates.

